The Kingdom Achievers Awards 2025 Inspire Conference filled the MUSON Centre, Lagos, with energy as creatives from music, film, writing, art, and digital storytelling gathered for a day of learning and connection. Held on November 9, 2025, the Inspire Conference served as a meaningful build-up to the fourth edition of the Kingdom Achievers Awards (KAA), Africa’s expanding platform committed to celebrating Christian creatives.

Felix Imoh speaks on “Overcoming the Odds as a Creative” at KAA 2025 Inspire Conference

Since 2022, KAA has advanced its mission to raise influential Christian creators who build impact-driven careers marked by excellence, values, and community upliftment. The 2025 Inspire Conference reflected this mission through sessions designed to equip and strengthen creative talents across industries.

Felix Imoh on “overcoming the odds as a creative”

A highlight of the day was the panel session titled “Overcoming the Odds as a Creative.” Felix Imoh, Legit.ng’s Public Relations Manager and a growing voice in entertainment marketing, spoke alongside Olubori Paul and Fabian George in a conversation that explored the realities of building a creative career in today’s evolving landscape.

Felix shared stories and strategies shaped by years of working closely with creators, entertainers, and digital brands. Speaking to the audience, he said:

“Every creative journey rises when vision stays steady. Talent grows stronger when artists build systems around their work — systems that carry them through seasons when inspiration feels far away. These make up some of the most non-negotiables for a creative.”

He also reflected on the role of community and strategic storytelling, explaining how these elements help creators rise in a competitive environment.

“When creatives tell their stories with intention, they open doors that skills alone may not open. Visibility grows through consistency, community, and a clear understanding of what makes your work matter,” he added.

Felix Imoh, Legit.ng’s PR Manager, delivers panel talk at the Kingdom Achievers Awards 2025 Inspire Conference in Lagos

His session highlighted the importance of encouragement and actionable direction, providing attendees with tools they could apply immediately to their craft and long-term aspirations. Felix’s insights, together with contributions from fellow speakers, strengthened the foundation for future KAA editions. As the event expands its footprint, it continues to chart a future where creativity, purpose, and impact stand at the center of Africa’s cultural evolution.

Legit.ng’s continued commitment to creative growth

Legit.ng served as a key media partner for the Kingdom Achievers Awards 2025, strengthening its role as a leading supporter of Nigeria’s creative economy. Through its entertainment desk, special coverage, and wide digital reach, Legit.ng continues to amplify stories that feature creators and the power of artistic expression. Its involvement in KAA reflects a growing commitment to supporting platforms that nurture talent and build opportunities for emerging and established voices.

