Taxi drivers in the Federal Capital Territory have stormed the Federal Secretariat, Abuja,

The protesters are vehemently kicking against supposed high levies and harassment from VIO task force personnel

Union leaders have refused to allow the drivers to operate, forcing many of them to drop their passengers

FCT, Abuja - Commuters in the nation's capital, Abuja on Monday, July 12, woke up to a protest by a group of taxi drivers.

The Punch reports that the drivers took to the streets over what they described as alleged harassment and collection of illegal levies by officials of the Vehicle Inspection Office.

The protesters who carried placards with various inscriptions gathered at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, called for an end to the VIO task force.

Union leaders according to Radio Nigeria, are preventing taxi drivers from operation by stopping their vehicles and preventing passengers.

FCT transport operators reveal steps taken against illegal taxi drivers in Abuja

Earlier, Comrade Shehu Shugabi Yar'adua, the president, painted Abuja Taxi, has revealed steps taken by the union to address the incessant cases of illegal drivers in the Federal Capital Territory.

Comrade Yar'adua made the disclosure to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 6 as the union signed a partnership with a ride-hailing app soon to be launched in Abuja.

He said steps have been taken to address influx of alien drivers into Abuja which has heightened insecurity in the city, including the notorious 'one chance' operators.

NIN now a requirement for processing driver’s license

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has mandated the use of the National Identification Number (NIN) for the processing of driver’s license.

The agency made the announcement recently in a statement posted on its social media pages and signed by an Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem.

Stressing that there would be no waiver for anyone, Kazeem emphasised the need for a harmonised database of all citizens and described it as critical to resolving security challenges in the country.

