A list of applicants who will join the Nigerian Army as the newest recruits was released on Wednesday, July 6

The information was made public on Facebook by the NA's spokesman, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu

Nwachukwu urged citizens to watch out for ill-minded persons who might try to defraud persons with fake news

The Nigerian Army (NA) has released a list of applicants who passed its test for 81 Regular Recruit Intake (81RR).

The announcement was made on Wednesday, July 7, by the NA's spokesman, Brigadier-General Oyema Nwachukwu, on Facebook.

Nwachukwu called on the general public to beware of fraudsters who might try to take undue advantage of the information to swindle citizens.

The brief statement said:

"This is to inform the general public that the list of shortlisted candidates for 81 Regular Recruit Intake screening exercise is out. Visit http://recruitment.army.mil.ng for more information.

"Beware of fraudsters!"

