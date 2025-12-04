The Imo State Police Command dismissed viral allegations accusing its Tiger Base unit of torture, organ harvesting and unlawful killings

The Imo State Police Command has dismissed a viral social media report accusing its anti-kidnapping unit, known as Tiger Base, of torture, organ trafficking and unlawful killings.

The command said the claims were fabricated to create panic and damage the reputation of the tactical unit that has played a central role in tackling violent crime in the state.

Police spokesperson DSP Okoye Henry, in a post on the command official X page, said Tiger Base is a recognised formation of the Nigeria Police Force and operates strictly within legal procedures.

He explained that the unit handles suspects in accordance with the law and is not an underground detention centre as portrayed online.

Command defends legitimacy of unit

According to him, officers attached to the unit have broken up several kidnapping and armed robbery groups that had troubled Imo communities.

He said recent operations contributed significantly to the more stable security situation residents enjoy. He added that no credible evidence exists to support claims of torture or organ harvesting.

Henry described the allegations as the work of criminal networks attempting to weaken security pressure.

He warned against injecting ethnic sentiment into routine policing by targeting the officer leading the unit.

Oversight measures introduced

The command said Tiger Base continues to work with other security agencies and community policing structures to maintain accountability.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has approved the creation of a Human Rights Desk within the unit to improve oversight and protect the rights of all persons processed there.

Henry urged the public to ignore the online reports and encouraged those with genuine complaints to contact the Complaints Response Unit, X Squad or the new Human Rights Desk.

He warned that spreading falsehood to incite fear amounts to a cybercrime offence under the law.

