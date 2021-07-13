Rapper Cardi B has made significant history on Instagram with a record time of reaching 100 million followers

Cardi B becomes the fastest rapper to hit the mark, the 12th musician and 28th user of the platform to surpass the 100 million record

The star is yet to make a comment of appreciation or celebration over the huge milestone for her career since blowing up in 2018

New York rap supremo Cardi B has made social media history since breaking out in 2018 with her debut album Invasion of Privacy.

Rapper Cardi B makes big history with 100 million followers on Instagram. Image: @iamcardib / Instagram

As confirmed by on Instagram, the rapper has become the fastest female to reach the 100 million followers milestone in the genre on Instagram.

Cardi also becomes only the 12th musician to mark this achievement and user number 28 in the social network's history.

The landmark comes as no real surprise when one considers Cardi B's enormous appeal on both men and women. With the exception of her beauty and musical ability, Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is one of the most hilarious characters among global celebrities when it comes to jokes - where plenty are shared in her Instagram videos.

Fans celebrate with Cardi B

Fans of the 28-year-old star reacted with huge excitement online:

@CardiBIreland said:

"Queen."

@Georgeking2412 said:

"Yes!"

@Faithmr32 said:

"Yesssss!!!!"

Meanwhile, Cardi's contemporaries like Nicki Minaj has 146 million followers, Megan Thee Stallion with 23.5 million, and Doja Cat on 12.6 million followers on Instagram.

In the meantime, it remains to be seen if Cardi will make a celebration announcement in the coming hours or not.

Cardi B and Offset jam to 'Jerusalema' at baby Kulture’s party

The Jerusalema duo of Master KG and Nomcebo may be busy beefing over money but their song is still a hit and has people dancing.

Cardi B and Offset recently played the popular song at their daughter Kulture’s birthday and from the footage, it was clear that the tot loved it.

Excited Mzansi fans saw the video and couldn’t help but express pride in the South African artists, who have managed to create a song that has transcended all cultural and societal divides.

