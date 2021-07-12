Nigerian-American singer and plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, is one shining star who continues to inspire people with her voice, as well as her life in general.

One of the two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005, and a finalist at the twelfth season of America's Got Talent in 2017, Kechi has gained quite the popularity on social media.

The singer has an interesting sense of style. Photo credit: @kechiofficial

A brief trip to her Instagram page shows that this strong woman is not letting her scars stop her from slaying in gorgeous fits.

Below are ten beautiful times the singer showed off her stylish side:

1. In this colour blocking ensemble

2. Serving rich aunty vibes

3. Chic boss vibes

4. Casual with a touch of elegance

5. Rocking a blazer dress effortlessly

6. Ankara goddess

7. Slaying in this velvet flowery playsuit

8. Red carpet ready

9. This lace top and leather skirt ensemble spells elegance!

10. Owning her curves in this fiery number

Cuppy in pink outfits

Popular Nigerian DJ and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola who is otherwise known as DJ Cuppy, is one celebrity whose love for the colour pink is a known fact.

A quick trip to her Instagram page shows that the musician and disk jockey's affinity for the colour is more than just for picture aesthetics.

From her hair to her dressing and even her newly-acquired penthouse which she decorated in pink, there are no arguments that this is DJ Cuppy's go-to colour which is more or less in tune with her vibrant personality.

Church fashion

When it comes to church fashion, a lot of people consider it somewhat restrictive and not as fun as having the liberty to play with looks. Well, Deborah Enenche doesn't seem to agree and her Instagram page is proof.

Deborah who is the daughter of a popular clergyman, Paul Enenche, is one young lady who is not afraid to stand out when it comes to fashion and style.

A beautiful ebony songbird, Deborah leans towards a little bit of gothic style while maintaining modesty.

