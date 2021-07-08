Comedian Bovi and his wife, Kris, were among guests who attended actor Richard Mofe Damijo’s birthday party

An interesting video of the couple surfaced in the online community that got people admiring their union

The video captured the comic star’s wife slowly grinding against her husband on the dance floor

Comedian Bovi and his wife Kris are not top mentions when it comes to celebrity couples who are always caught in the public display of affection.

However, an interesting video of the two has caught the attention of their fans and followers in the online community.

Bovi and his woman, Kris, were among those who attended actor Richard Mofe Damijo’s star-studded 60th birthday party in Lagos.

Bovi’s and his wife attended RMD's party and were spotted dancing. Photo: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

The video making the rounds captured the couple taking out time to have fun on the dance floor.

In the short clip, Bovi’s wife was spotted wiggling and grinding her backside against her husband who was also doing his thing at the back.

Guests and other colleagues who witnessed the cute moment couldn’t help but film the couple on their mobile devices. The husband and wife also made sure to give a good show.

Watch the video below:

Bovi and wife mark 11th wedding anniversary

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Bovi and his wife, Kris Asimonye, took to social media to celebrate their union.

The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on September 19, 2020. To mark the big day, lovely family photos were shared on the couple’s individual social media pages, accompanied with sweet captions.

Fans, colleagues celebrate with Bovi and his wife

Fans and colleagues also joined the husband and wife in celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Read comments spotted below:

tes_brown said:

"Happy anniversary boss more amazing years ahead."

amy_cedo said:

"Happy anniversary to you and your family."

adesewastylesignature said:

"This is so beautiful."

Source: Legit