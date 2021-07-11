Cardi B and Offset gave daughter Kulture a full princess experience as she turned three years old

The young one's beautiful party was held in a 'castle', and she arrived there after a ride on a chariot

There were princess carriages inside, children games in every corner, and her cake was also spectacular

Musical couple Cardi B and hubby Offset gifted their daughter a once in a lifetime birthday party that she may never forget.

Cardi B's daughter Kulture on a chariot and her beautiful cake. Photo: iamcardib.

Kulture Kiari turned three years old on July 11 and got the most extravagant princess birthday party there is with friends and family invited to celebrate.

In videos shared by Cardi on her Instagram Stories, one could spot the little Kulture, dressed in pink, riding on a chariot as they went to the venue, and on arrival, she got into the 'castle' on top of a pony with daddy's help.

At the entrance, a huge balloon arch that went all the way inside welcomed them and, accompanied by her parents, Kulture was received by fairy princesses.

There was everything inside the building, from a nice club setting to children games, princess carriages, nice dining set for close family and more, which Kulture seemed to enjoy.

Her cake was something from a movie with six tiers and resembling a princess carriage.

Cardi takes to the dancefloor

The pregnant rapper then took to the floor with her daughter in matching outfits before everyone joined in to celebrate the young lady.

Cardi and Offset were also spotted suggestively dancing as they enjoyed the huge party with many revellers cheering them on.

Cardi showed some incredible moves even though heavily pregnant, something that many enjoyed.

Earlier, Cardi shared a photo of a one-month-old Kulture lying on a princess-like cradle with the message, "Happy first month Kulture".

In her caption, she wrote:

"Forever my little baby. My cancer queen."

Cardi B expecting secondborn

During a recent live performance at the BET Awards with Migos, Cardi B stepped out, and it was clear that she was expecting.

The rapper wore an outfit that showed her baby bump, and fans immediately knew what was happening.

Taking to social media with the most beautiful maternity shoot snap, Cardi B made the amazing announcement.

She shared a revealing snap showing the baby bump and captioned it "#2" while tagging hubby Offset.

