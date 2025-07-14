A dog was left behind by a family during the devastating flooding that swept through Central Texas, USA

Its owner left it at home when the Guadalupe River overflowed its banks and flooded neighbouring communities

The dog, however, braved the odds and made it out alive and has now been reunited with its family

A dog survived the devastating flooding that killed many people in Central Texas, USA.

The dog has been reunited with its owner days after the flooding receded, and many people count their losses.

Cody's dog hides inside a washing machine during Texas flooding. Photo credit: KENS 5 and Getty Images/Catherine Falls Commercial.

Source: UGC

According to a report by PEOPLE, the pet was left behind at its owner's house when the Guadalupe River overflowed its banks and killed a lot of people.

The dog is owned by high school senior Cody Vlasek, who lives with his family in Hunt.

Their home in Hunt was destroyed on the night of Friday, July 4, after the flooding took over the place in less than an hour.

Cody's mother. Denise was among the first in the family to notice the rising water level, and they quickly started making plans to escape.

Cody said:

"This was the living room. We had a chair here and a couch there. The back fence is where the 100-year flood plain ends, and we’re 20 — almost 30 — feet away from that. The river was to our back fence. The current — it almost tripped some of us."

Cody recalled hearing their neighbours calling for help, but they had no way to help since they were also in danger.

He noted:

"It was a horrible feeling because you wanted to help them, and you didn’t know what happened to them. But you knew, deep down, if you tried going out there, something would happen to you as well."

The family had no time to look for their dog and the pet was left behind. Everyone thought it would die because the property was overflooded and destroyed after they made it to a higher ground at their neigbhour's house.

Dog survives Texas flooding

However, after the waters receded, Cody was lucky to find his dog inside a washing machine where it had hidden during the disaster.

Cody said:

"I had to break my window, and when I climbed through, I heard scratching and a whimper. I turned my head around the corner and saw him just floating in the washer."

Despite his reunion with his dog, Cody said he was sad that many people lost their lives in the flooding, and others are still missing.

His words:

"You can replace a house, but you can’t replace lives."

Cody's dog survives Texas flooding by hiding inside a washing machine. Photo credit: KENS 5.

Source: Youtube

The flooding killed at least 120, with another 150 people still missing, per CNN.

Family shares last words of Texas flood victim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a family in Texas mourned the tragic loss of a man who was one of the victims of the devastating flash floods.

According to the man's fiancée, he got himself injured while trying to make a way for the rest of the family to escape to safety.

Meanwhile, his fiancée shared the last thing he said before he finally created his last after the severe injury.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng