Reina Hardesty's biography: age, height, ethnicity, parents

Reina Hardesty is an accomplished actress and cinematographer. She is popular for her roles in various TV shows and movies such as StartUp, Greenhouse Academy, and Barney Burman's Wild Boar.

The actress at the screening of Crackle/Sony Pictures TV Series "The Oath" at Fine Arts Cinema on February 25, 2018 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Source: Getty Images

Reina gained fame as a teenager after her dad, a reporter, wrote about how she had sent and received a massive number of texts in a particular month. She later attracted public interest in her own right for her great success in the entertainment industry. What is known about her?

Reina Hardesty's biography

The actress was born in Orange County, California, on January 4, 1996. As of 2021, Reina Hardesty's age is 25.

Reina Hardesty's parents are Manako Ihaya (mum) and Greg Hardesty (dad). Greg is an accomplished reporter and is currently a UC Irvine senior staff writer. He once wrote about Reina in the Orange County Register, documenting how his then-teenage daughter had sent and received over 14,500 text messages in only a month.

Greg wrote about his daughter to inspire parents to create a balance in the use of telecommunication devices for their children. He had to restrict his daughter's phone usage after he learned how much she used it.

Luckily for him, the 13-year-old girl was signed to an unlimited texting contract, and their phone bill was not too high. Apparently, Reina was constantly communicating with her friends through text messages.

The actress looking lovely. Photo: @reinahardesty

Source: Instagram

Reina's mum is of Japanese descent and works as a Japanese to English interpreter and translator in California. Reina Hardesty's ethnicity is mixed. She has an elder brother whose identity is unknown.

Reina Hardesty's career

Hardesty began her career in the entertainment industry as a cinematographer in a couple of short films. She progressed into acting, where she made her debut in 2015. She has since appeared in several movies and TV shows.

Reina Hardesty's movies and TV shows

Reina is taking the acting scene by storm despite being in the industry for only a few years now. Below is a summary of some of her credits.

TV series

Yes, Doctor…? (2015) as Grace

(2015) as Grace Bluffside Drive (2016) as Monica Crew

(2016) as Monica Crew Astrid Clover (2016) as Gypsy

(2016) as Gypsy Greenhouse Academy (2017-2018) as Aspen Fairchild

(2017-2018) as Aspen Fairchild Timeless (2018) as Kayla

(2018) as Kayla Startup (2017-2018) Stella Namura

(2017-2018) Stella Namura The Flash (2018-2019) as Joss Mardon / Weather Witch

(2018-2019) as Joss Mardon / Weather Witch DC's Legends of Tomorrow (2020) as Joss Mardon / Weather Witch

(2020) as Joss Mardon / Weather Witch All Rise (2020) as Molly Park

(2020) as Molly Park Brockmire (2020) as Beth

(2020) as Beth The Boys spinoff (Pre-production stage)

Movies

LAid (2017) as Young Maxine

(2017) as Young Maxine The Honor List (2018) as Carly Ozawa

(2018) as Carly Ozawa Wild Boar (2019) as Kitty

(2019) as Kitty Maverick (Pre-production stage) as Katherine Price

Short videos

Hai's Retirement (2015) as Reina

(2015) as Reina A Dish Best Served (2015) as Sarah

(2015) as Sarah Coming Out (2016) as Child 2

(2016) as Child 2 Oh, Sorry (2020) as Tara

Video games

Far Cry New Dawn (2019) as the voice of Carmina Rye

Is Reina Hardesty dating?

The accomplished actress has not shared whether she is dating or not and is assumed to be single. However, she is frequently seen with William Haynes on social media platforms, and some fans suspected that they might be in a relationship. William Haynes and Reina Hardesty are close friends but are not dating.

The actress at the Film Independent at LACMA Screening and Q+A of "Startup" at LACMA on September 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Appearance

Reina Hardesty's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall. Her weight is estimated at 103 lb (47kg).

What does Reina Hardesty do for fun?

Reina loves to travel and discover new places when she's not working. She is also a poet, and she regularly shares her work and that of other poets on her Instagram page. In addition, she loves art, rapping, and is a firm supporter of taking care of the environment.

Reina Hardesty is a talented actress. She has made quite significant strides in her career in the entertainment industry since her debut in 2015 and is bound to keep shining.

