Kwara state - Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has called on recent graduates of the Nigeria Law School to use their legal expertise for the good of the country.

He made the remarks on Friday evening while hosting hundreds of law school graduates in Abuja.

“It was a pleasure to spend time with these bright and driven young minds and to witness firsthand the passion that they bring to the legal profession,” Saraki said, emphasising the important role lawyers play in Nigeria’s future.

Kwara Law School students’ dinner celebrates new graduates

The event, held on July 11, 2025, in Abuja, was organised to celebrate the Association of Kwara State Students Nigerian Law School Class of 2023/2024. It provided a platform for the graduates to connect with supporters and mentors.

Dr Audu Idowu Musa, Executive Director of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation, delivered the welcome address.

He highlighted the Foundation’s mission to positively impact vulnerable populations through initiatives in health, education, youth empowerment, sports, and leadership mentorship.

First-class graduates awarded for excellence

A special moment during the dinner was the recognition of 11 first-class graduates. Each was awarded ₦500,000 by the Saraki Foundation to support their legal careers.

Abdulazeez Abdulsalam, chairman of the Kwara state Law School Students Association, expressed gratitude on behalf of the students, thanking the Foundation for its ongoing support.

Barrister Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, shared words of wisdom with the graduates, urging them to stay disciplined, diligent, and true to the ethical standards of the legal profession.

Saraki pledges ongoing support to young lawyers

In his special address, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki reaffirmed his commitment to the students’ growth and success.

“You have a father in Abuja,” he assured the graduates, reminding them that they are not alone as they begin their careers.

The dinner concluded with a closing prayer, followed by informal celebrations and networking among guests, marking a memorable night for the new lawyers embarking on their professional journeys.

