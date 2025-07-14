The Nigerian government has approved Air Peace to commence direct flights to the South American country of Brazil

In return, Brazil’s LATAM airline will commence cargo flights to Nigeria to boost the countries’ bilateral ties

Air Peace is reportedly expecting a new aircraft for the new route, while LATAM will commence the flight as soon as Air Peace’s aircraft arrives

The Nigerian government has given Nigeria’s largest airline the approval to commence direct flights to Brazil.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, disclosed that the government has designated the airline to begin direct flights to Brazil as soon as the airline secures an aircraft for the route.

Tinubu secures deal for Air Peace

The development is part of the outcome of President Bola Tinubu’s meeting with Brazil’s President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In return, Brazilian airline LATAM will operate cargo flights between Nigeria and Brazil.

Tuggar disclosed that the two leaders discussed several important issues, including the establishment of a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nigeria to maintain Embraer aircraft in West and Central Africa.

Brazil’s airline to commence flights to Nigeria

The Brazilian authorities have expressed eagerness to approve LATAM’s operations to Nigeria as soon as Air Peace secures an aircraft for the route.

According to reports by Market Forces Africa, the Nigerian airline has an order for 35 Embraer aircraft, with five already delivered.

Air Peace is expected to commence direct flights to the South American country, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Air Peace secures a slot at Heathrow

A prior report by Legit.ng disclosed that Air Peace recently secured the much-awaited slot to land at Heathrow Airport, the UK’s busiest airport.

The development follows a prolonged diplomatic engagement between Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and his UK counterpart.

The Nigerian carrier is expected to commence flights to Heathrow on October 26, 2025.

FAAN warns of flight delays

Meanwhile, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has alerted air travellers to expect flight delays following an incident involving an Air Peace aircraft at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Sunday, July 14, 2025.

The advisory came after flight P47190, operated by Air Peace, overshot the runway upon landing early Sunday morning. The aircraft, with registration number 5N-BQQ, had departed from Lagos and touched down at Port Harcourt around 7:45 a.m. when the incident occurred.

Airport operations may face disruptions

In a statement signed by Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, the authority confirmed that 127 passengers on board were safely evacuated with no casualties or injuries reported.

“The aircraft overshot runway 03 upon landing. We are relieved to report that there were no casualties,” the FAAN statement read.

Following the incident, FAAN swiftly initiated an emergency response, clearing the runway and ensuring the safety of passengers and crew. The authority assured the public that safety protocols were followed and commended the coordinated effort between airport services, airline staff, and emergency personnel.

Air Peace assures of calm, safety

The Air Peace airline also released a statement confirming the safety of all passengers, stating that disembarkation was carried out in a calm and orderly manner.

Despite the safe outcome, FAAN cautioned that ongoing efforts to investigate and resolve the matter may cause temporary disruptions to flight schedules, particularly departures and arrivals to and from Port Harcourt.

“In the interim, please plan for flight delays for any departing flights to Port Harcourt,” the authority warned.

Air Peace debunks 80% flight offer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Air Peace has refuted claims of an 80% fare reduction on select flight routes, circulated on a Facebook page under "Silver Bryan Fran".

In a statement issued on Monday, December 15, the airline clarified that the promotion is false and urged Nigerians to disregard the fraudulent page and its claims.

The statement was signed by Ejike Ndiulo, former head of corporate communications.

