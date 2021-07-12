President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the sudden death of legendary singer Sound Sultan

The president stated that Sound Sultan contributed immensely to the growth of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry

Buhari prayed that the soul of the deceased would rest in peace and that his family would be comforted

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the loss of veteran singer Sound Sultan as a loss to the country.

The president's spokesman Femi Adesina reported that the president extended his heartfelt condolence to Sultan's family.

Buhari speaks on Sound Sultan's death. Photos: @muhammadubuhari, @soundsultan

Source: Instagram

Sound Sultan was passionate about Nigeria

Noting that the 44-year-old lived an exemplary life, the president stated that Sultan also achieved many milestones in his career.

According to Buhari, the singer also contributed greatly to the growth of Nigeria's entertainment industry at large.

He recalled Sultan's passion for the country which reflects in his music.

Acknowledging the deceased as a lover of basketball, Buhari said he also contributed to the development of sports in Nigeria.

Read the full statement below:

Sound Sultan finally goes home

Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Lamboginny did an Instagram live showing the burial ceremony of the late musician.

The family of the late singer, his friends, and singer Olamide were spotted dressed in black outfits as they mourned Sultan's sudden passing.

Sound Sultan's wife Farida was completely heartbroken as she witnessed the burial of her loving husband. The mother of three was spotted between two women who held her arms as she looked on.

At a point, she fell on her knees and cried bitterly while calling her late husband's name. Farida was also spotted laying on her late husband's coffin before it was finally put in the ground.

Many Nigerians were in shock about the death of the singer. Some only believed the news after they watched the video of his burial.

