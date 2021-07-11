Comedian Yaw took to his Instagram page to announce the burial of legendary singer Sound Sultan

The Jagbajantis crooner was buried on Sunday, July 11, the same day he gave up the ghost in the United States of America

Singer Lamboginny did an Instagram live showing the moment the late Sultan was buried at a cemetery as his friends and family bade him goodbye

Nigerians woke up to the sad news of the death of legendary singer Sound Sultan and tributes have been pouring in since then.

The singer reportedly died in the US and a burial service was conducted for him in New Jersey.

Tears as Sound Sultan is buried. Photos: @lamboginny

Source: Instagram

Sound Sultan finally goes home

Singer Lamboginny did an Instagram live showing the burial ceremony of the late musician. Sound Sultan was buried at a cemetery in New Jersey, US.

The family of the late singer, his friends, and singer Olamide were spotted dressed in black outfits as they mourn Sultan's sudden passing.

Sound Sultan's wife

Farida was completely heartbroken as she witnessed the burial of her loving husband. The mother of three was spotted between two women who held her arms as she looked on.

At a point, she fell on her knees and cried bitterly while calling her late husband's name. Farida was also spotted laying on her late husband's coffin before it was finally put in the ground.

Check out the photo's below. Swipe left to see more:

Watch the video below:

Nigerians mourn

Over 3000 Nigerians joined Lamboginny's live video as they poured in condolence messages for Sultan's family. Many Nigerians are still in shock about the death of the singer. Some only believed the news after they watched the video of his burial.

efewarriboy:

"King Sultan."

iamthefaceofbeauty:

"Oh Lord please comfort his entire family. This is so hard."

immaculatedache:

"This is real."

olusayo76:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

sito_umoren:

"May God grant his family strength to bear this loss."

urielmusicstar:

"just hard to accept."

realwaleojo:

"Sultan is at peace. He dances with Allah's angels."

Throat cancer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sound Sultan underwent a challenging time as the musician was reportedly diagnosed with throat cancer.

Hours after the reports made the rounds, the singer's elder brother, Baba Dee dismissed the rumours of throat cancer while confirming that the singer is indeed sick.

A peek into the social media page of the actor shows that he made some posts a few days before his passing.

Source: Legit.ng