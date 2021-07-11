How to check Airtel number on my phone in Nigeria with a USSD code

Your Airtel number can be quite challenging to remember if you have numerous lines. If that is the case, it could be a bit challenging to use or share your phone digits in some circumstances. However, all is not lost because by reading this article, you will learn how to check Airtel number on your phone using a USSD code and other ways.

Man holding a black smartphone and smiling. Photo: pexels.com, @Andrea Piacquadio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You do not have to go through the hassle of cramming your number, as you can get it by dialling a USSD code on your phone. The steps are straightforward, and within a short time, you will have your phone digits.

How can I check my mobile number? If you are an Airtel subscriber and you can’t recall your phone number, you can rely on one of the following methods to retrieve it.

Method 1: How to check Airtel number using a USSD code

Here is a guide on how to know your Airtel number using USSD code:

Ensure that the SIM whose digits you do not know is in your mobile phone. Dial the USSD code *121#, and a menu will pop up on your phone screen. Choose “Manage My Account.” From the menu, choose “My Number”, to reveal your mobile number

Method 2: How to check your Airtel number with a USSD code

Besides the first code, another code to check Airtel number is available, and here is how to use it:

On the dial pad, enter the USSD code *282# and dial the call button. A message containing the details of your digits will display on your phone’s screen.

How to know my Airtel number without using a USSD code

While the short codes might offer a quick and convenient way to know your number, others ways are also available to help you on the same. These alternative methods come in handy when you cannot remember the codes.

Use the MyAirtel App to check Airtel number

Having the MyAirtel App on your phone not only gives you a chance to know your phone digits but also access to essential Airtel services. Therefore, if you are an Airtel subscriber, you will likely reap numerous benefits from the app.

Knowing your digits from the app is only possible when you already installed the MyAirtel App and registered with your phone digits.

Open MyAirtel app on your phone On the home page, click on “Manage My Account.” Then on the menu that appears, select “View and add account.”

Details of your name and mobile digits will appear on the screen

How to check my Airtel number details from customer service

You can also know your digits by dialling 121 or 111, which directs you to the Airtel customer support service. Select the option that will help you get your number, airtime balance, data balance and balance validity.

Man using a phone in a park. Photo: pexels.com, @Keira Burton

Source: UGC

You can also choose to speak to a customer care representative and request to get your mobile digits from the representative.

How can I know my Airtel number by SMS?

If it is cumbersome to remember the different USSD codes, you can follow these simple steps to know your mobile number.

Get the phone digits of a friend near you With the SIM whose digits you want to know, call or text your friend’s mobile numbers On their phone’s call log or messages, you will view your mobile number

So that you do not forget the digits again, write them down or save them in your phonebook.

Get the details on the original SIM card holder

Do not be troubled to know your mobile digits when you have the original SIM card holder. The SIM card holder has your phone digits and other vital information about the SIM card.

Is it possible to know my number when I do not have an airtime balance?

Yes, send a Call Me SMS to a nearby mobile number. This method is applicable if you do not have airtime on your SIM, and you cannot call a nearby phone to see your number. A Call Me SMS allows you to send a message without charges to another person’s phone.

Woman in white checking her phone. Photo: pexels.com, @Thirdman

Source: UGC

Ensure that whoever you choose to send the Call Me SMS is close to you so that you can see the message and details containing your digits. To use the Call Me SMS service:

Dial *140*your friend’s mobile number# Dial the call button to send. Check your friend’s phone for the “Please call me back” message from your mobile number. The details of the message contain your mobile number.

How to check my Airtel number's PUK

If you blocked your Airtel SIM and you cannot access its SIM card holder to find the PUK, then you can dial 111 to contact customer service for help.

Other important Airtel USSD codes in Nigeria

Besides knowing your mobile digits using the USSD codes, you can also use other USSD codes to perform various tasks. For instance, you can check your airtime balance, data balance and bonus balance.

How do I check my airtime balance using a USSD code?

To check your account balance, dial *123#. An instant message will appear on your phone’s screen showing your airtime balance.

How do I check my data balance using a USSD code?

Dial *140# on your phone and wait for a message from Airtel with details of your data balance.

Why should you embrace the use of USSD codes?

Numerous benefits are associated with the use of the USSD codes on various digital platforms. Many telecom service providers are fast opting for the short codes that subscribers can use to access their services or get queries answered.

Most of them are free of charge

You get faster response to queries than using SMS (almost instant)

You do not require internet connection

They provide precise and reliable information

If you did not know how to check Airtel number on your phone, you are now aware of different ways of doing it with ease. Also, you can use various Airtel USSD codes to access information about your SIM card.

Source: Legit