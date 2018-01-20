How to get Airtel configuration settings: Complete guide 2022

Airtel is among the most popular telecommunication companies in Nigeria today. The network’s subscribers have access to numerous services, the most common being voice calls, messages, and internet browsing. For the latter to work, a person’s device must have the requisite browsing settings installed. This, then, implies that figuring out how to get Airtel configuration settings is quite essential for those subscribing to the network.

The configuration settings required to give a device access to the internet on a mobile network are known as APN (access point names) settings. While some devices will automatically work when a SIM card is inserted, others might have a problem, requiring the user to install the settings manually.

How to get Airtel configuration settings

Here is a look at the different ways one can get and install Airtel configuration settings.

How to get Airtel configuration settings via SMS

This is known as the automatic configuration method. Here is how to get a configuration message in Airtel.

On your device, open the messaging app. Enter the recipient as 232 Type ‘MO’ or ‘phone type and model’ and send the text. The latter should look like Nokia 2030. You will receive an Airtel configuration message with the APN settings. There will also be an on-screen prompt asking you to save the settings. Press yes or okay.

Manual installation

If for some reason, the automatic installation is not working for your device, you will need to input the config settings manually.

Android smartphones

Follow these steps to configure your Android device to browse on the Airtel network in Nigeria.

Navigate to settings and select mobile networks. Choose the access point name (APN) and click the add new button. Input the following settings.

Name : Airtel internet

: Airtel internet APN : internet.ng.airtel.com

: internet.ng.airtel.com Username:

Password :

: Proxy : disable

: disable Port : 8080

: 8080 Server:

MMSC:

Multimedia Message proxy:

Multimedia message port: Not Set

Not Set MCC : 639

: 639 MNC : 03

: 03 Authentication type: none

type: none APN type: default,supl

default,supl APN protocol: IPv4

IPv4 Bearer : Unspecified

: Unspecified Mobile virtual network operator: none

Devices operating on iOS

Follow these steps to configure your iOS device to browse on the Airtel network.

Navigate to settings and select cellular data Ensures cellular data is on Click on the tab labelled APN settings and edit the following fields.

APN : internet.ng.airtel.com

: internet.ng.airtel.com Username : Internet

: Internet Password : Internet

: Internet Leave all other fields in their default values

Feature phones

Feature phones are still quite common and use the WAP protocol for internet browsing. Here is how to configure your feature phone on Airtel.

Navigate to settings and then select wireless & networks Choose mobile networks Click on access point names, then select new APN from the drop-down menu. Input the following values.

Name : Airtel WAP

: Airtel WAP APN : wap.ng.airtel.com

: wap.ng.airtel.com Username : wap

: wap Password : wap

: wap MCC : 621

: 621 MNC : 20

: 20 Authentication type: None

None APN type: Leave as the default

What is the Airtel configuration pin code?

At times, one might be asked to input a PIN code when editing the APN values. The default PIN is 1111.

What is the Airtel internet settings dial code?

You will need to send a message with the words MO or the phone model to 232.

Figuring out how to get Airtel configuration settings is essential for those who use the network for web browsing. Luckily, there are simple steps one can follow to get and install the settings manually or automatically.

