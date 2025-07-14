A brave man was hailed after he risked his life to save two families trapped on the sixth floor of a building

In a video that wowed many, Cissé was seen balancing on a building ledge, passing children and mothers between windows to safety while fire and smoke engulfed the building.

Cissé's bravery earned him national recognition, including an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron, and other awards

A 39-year-old man, Fousseynou Cissé, was applauded by many for his heroic act of saving six people from a burning building.

The incident happened in France, after a fire broke out on the second floor of a building in the 18th arrondissement of Paris.

A brave man risks his life to save two families trapped on the sixth floor of a building. Photo: AFP

On the sixth floor, two mothers were trapped by the smoke and held their children out of the windows to protect them.

According to a French media outlet, the 39-year-old Senegalese-born receptionist, a contract worker in middle schools, risked his life to save 2 families trapped on the sixth floor on July 4, 2025

In the footage taken by a resident and which went viral, Fousseynou Cissé is seen walking onto a ledge and then, balancing on the corner of the two buildings of the residence, passing two babies, two children and two mothers from the window of one apartment to another.

Fousseynou Cissé saves six people from burning building. Photo: AFP/Alain Jocard

Speaking after the rescue, the brave man stated that he did not think or calculate before carrying out the brave act. He only followed his instincts.

Among those saved were a 5-month-old baby, a 2-year-old, 2 young children and 2 mothers.

Reactions trail brave man’s heroic rescue

@marcomarco8859 said:

"I hope to one day have such composure in such a heated moment.... This man has just entered history; a true everyday hero."

@ArnaudBaur said:

"A real hero! Thank you Fousseynou."

@mariekourouma8504 said:

"Mr Cissé, may God bless and watch over you abundantly. Thank you very much for your courage. Amen."

Cissé honoured by president, others for bravery

Ten days after the incident, the Parisian and his family were invited by President Emmanuel Macron to the Champs-Élysées to watch the Bastille Day military parade.

His act of bravery also earned him a Medal of Courage from the Paris Police Chief Laurent Nuñez.

While receiving the medal, he said:

“This distinction really marks a new era for me. There were people who were desperate, in disarray, looking for help. So, I didn't think. It was instinct.”

In addition, he also received the Grand Vermeil medal from the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. The latter had also announced the municipal agent's upcoming appointment and promised to support him in his efforts to obtain French nationality.

Brave man rescued baby during fire incident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a clip which went viral showed how a brave man rescued a baby during a building fire in Lagos State.

The unidentified man heroically held on to the baby while hanging from a balcony of the affected building.

People who watched the clip criticised the person who recorded the clip for failing to assist the man.

