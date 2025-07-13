A preliminary investigation into the deadly Air India crash has revealed a sudden fuel cut-off just seconds after take-off, causing both engines to lose thrust and resulting in the deaths of 260 people

A preliminary investigation into the Air India crash that claimed 260 lives has revealed that fuel supply to the aircraft’s engines was abruptly cut off seconds after take-off.

The tragic accident occurred on 12 June, when the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plummeted into a building near Ahmedabad airport in western India.

Engine thrust lost after fuel control switches moved

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India reported that the plane’s fuel control switches transitioned from the “run” to the “cut-off” position in the span of a second.

This unintended switch-off shut down both engines, causing a total loss of thrust mere moments after take-off. Investigators clarified that fuel cut-off typically occurs during landing or emergencies such as engine fires, not during initial ascent.

Cockpit recordings suggest confusion between pilots

Cockpit voice recordings recovered from the site captured a moment of confusion in the cockpit. One pilot asked, “why did you cut off?” to which the other replied he “did not do so.” The AAIB did not clarify which voice belonged to Captain Sumeet Sabharwal or co-pilot Clive Kundar.

Following the incident, the switches returned to their normal position, triggering the engine relight process. However, only one engine managed to restart, and it was insufficient to counteract the aircraft’s deceleration.

Mayday call preceded fatal impact

Just before the crash, one of the pilots issued a Mayday call. The plane struck a residential building used as doctors’ accommodation, causing an explosion. Despite the scale of the disaster, a British national survived the impact.

The report also pointed to a 2019 FAA advisory which warned that some Boeing 737 fuel switches had locking mechanisms improperly disengaged. Although the bulletin did not mandate corrective action, it highlighted a concern that extended to the VT-ANB aircraft involved in the crash. Air India reportedly did not carry out inspections, as the FAA’s notice was not legally binding.

Bird strike theory disproved

Earlier speculation by aviation experts suggested that birds may have interfered with the plane’s engines. However, the AAIB stated that “no significant bird activity” was observed along the aircraft’s flight path, effectively ruling out that theory.

Both pilots were found to have had an “adequate rest period prior” to the flight, dismissing fatigue as a contributing factor to the tragedy.

A final and detailed report from the AAIB is expected within 12 months as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

