Travis Scott and Meek Mill caught themselves in a hostile confrontation while attending a lavish turn-up on Wednesday

Travis and Meek needed quick physical separation before the two affluent artists could lay hands on each other

The rappers had the nasty clash not far from other famous guests like Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Kid Cudi in attendance

Reports say that Travis (29) and Meek (aged 34) suffered public embarrassment at a high-profile Independence Day party during the early hours of Wednesday, July 7, in Long Island.

What's American rap without personal clashes? Travis Scott and Meek Mill. Image: @travisscott @meekmill / Instagram

Source: UGC

According to the leading American outlet Complex, the two stars did not have an actual physical brawl but verbal attacks were exchanged and the reason for the confrontation remains undisclosed.

Complex wrote:

“The alleged argument is claimed to have occurred around 1:30am and was brought to a close when Meek and Travis were led away from each other.”

Vulture also added:

“According to 'Page Six', Mill can be heard yelling in footage as Scott — the only one who showed up wearing black — walks away from the party. Sources say it’s unclear what set them off and the rappers have no previous issues.”

Fans react to the news on social media

Internet users responded with some interesting claims about the two musicians' characteristics as people:

@LizaElizaeliza said:

"Everyone knows that Meek went from being a teenager to being under correctional control until two years ago. That affects people. His disharmony with people is a part of his struggle. I hope he knows that and finds a way to try to manage this with some help."

@CactusCactii said:

"Bruh Travis ain't ever looking for beef, he the chillest dude ever, f**** Meek."

Meanwhile, both rappers are yet to respond to the media on the awkward altercation.

Source: Legit.ng News