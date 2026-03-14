US President Donald Trump has called on China, South Korea and three other countries to deploy warships to the Strait of Hormuz, which is being manned by Iran

In a statement on Saturday, March 14, the US president said the American forces have 100 per cent destroyed the Iranian military capacity

At the same time, President Trump said that Iran might launch some missiles, thus urged countries that are affected by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to deploy warships to the zone

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, has called on countries, including China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and Japan, to send warships to the Iranian-manned Strait of Hormuz to ensure that the important shipping route remains open, free and safe for global trade.

President Trump also vowed that the US forces are prepared to take action against the Iranian threats along the coast. While claiming that "We have already destroyed 100% of Iran's military capacity, but it is easy for them to send a drone or two."

President Donald Trump asks China, South Korea and others to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

The US president made the claim on his social media page, which was shared by the White House on Saturday, March 14. He then posited that "Hopefully, China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send ships to the area, so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a nation that has been totally decapitated."

Reactions as Trump demands action from China, others

However, President Trump's statement has started generating mixed reactions from Americans. Below are some of their comments:

Neelotpal Srivastav shared the report of China condemning Iran's retaliation on America:

"China has called for an immediate halt to fighting in the escalating Iran-related conflict, urging all sides to return to dialogue. Beijing said it does not condone attacks on Gulf states and condemned strikes on civilians or non-military targets."

Americans react as Donald Trump asks China and others to take action Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

Rajat mocked the US President:

"Unbelievable: Trump is seeking help from nations including China. Trump blasts Iran for Strait of Hormuz chaos, but then begs China & Japan for warships? Sounds like the US military machine is sputtering. If the US is "winning bigly," why drag in other nations? This isn't leadership; it's outsourcing a war, and it can't be handled alone."

True Patriot said the war is not an American war:

"Trump needs to send his own Zionist family to Iran if he wants to continue fighting this war. This is Israel's war, not ours. It appears that he yielded to pressure from Jared Kushner and Netanyahu because he can never put America First. The bext election can't come soon enough."

Shahn Khalfan

No one wants to support your unprovoked war with Iran. The Strait of Hormuz is closed tighter than Melania's legs are for you. Iran had bombed multiple tankers and ships. Stop lying and gaslighting. You're a failed businessman and a failed president."

You can read the full statement of the US president on X here:

Source: Legit.ng