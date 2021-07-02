A young and quite talented man has blown many people away online after taking his time to recreate some famous Dua Lipa dance moves

Taking to TikTok, the man shared the video of himself perfecting each and every move the singer made while performing in front of a large crowd of her fans

Many people loved the clip and reacted to it over 757k times. A lot of them also headed to the comment section where they shared a plethora of funny comments

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young man, @thatswatson, has proven himself to be quite the entertainer after he headed online to share a highly entertaining video clip of himself recreating many of popular singer Dua Lipa's dance moves.

Taking to TikTok, the man showed off his skills and how he was able to effortlessly mimic the quite bizarre yet oddly fun dance moves that the star was making while performing for a crowd of er fans.

A popular TikTok user has raked in many reactions after recreating Dua Lipa dance moves. Images: @thatwatson/@dualipa

Source: UGC

"This @dualipaofficial performance just had to be done. Happy Sunday people #foryou #viral #dualipa," he captioned the post.

Social media users react

Here are some of the comments found in the replies section:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Shamilah Brown said:

"Those moves look oddly therapeutic."

Brandon Scott Hanks

"I'm dead."

Gene A said:

"You are so hilarious."

Train effective said:

"This is hilarious."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Dua Lipa, others shine bright at 20202 EMAs

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Dua Lipa was among the guests who caught the attention of many with her stunning outfit at the 2020 EMAs.

The Don't Stop Now crooner strutted down the carpet in a mini white dress with starfish designs.

Also making an appearance, Jennifer Lopez showed up looking beautiful in a shimmering rhinestone outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Source: Legit.ng