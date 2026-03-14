Unique Open University awarded ₦50 million in scholarships to exceptional student-athletes at AKETI Bowl 2

The initiative supports academic advancement for young athletes through Prof. Chris Imumolen's philanthropic efforts

Army Cantonment Girls School and Ikeja Grammar School emerged champions, receiving recognition for sporting excellence

A leading Nigerian institution, Unique Open University, has awarded scholarships worth about ₦50 million to exceptional student-athletes during the finals of the National Secondary School America Football League, popularly known as AKETI Bowl 2.

The awards were presented on 11 March 2026 in Lagos during a ceremony that celebrated both sporting excellence and academic achievement among secondary school students.

Top Nigerian University Gives Special Award to Outstanding Student-Athletes

Source: Original

The scholarship initiative was supported through the philanthropic efforts of Chris Imumolen and organised in collaboration with the Nigeria American Football Association and the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

The event brought together government officials, education stakeholders and sports administrators who gathered to recognise young talents excelling in both academics and sports.

Scholarship programme supports academic advancement

Representatives of the university said the scholarship programme was designed to encourage young athletes to pursue their academic ambitions while developing their sporting talents.

Speaking at the event, they explained that the initiative reflects the institution’s commitment to reducing financial barriers that often prevent talented students from accessing higher education.

The scholarships were presented through the philanthropic platform of Prof. Imumolen, whose foundation has supported education initiatives across Africa.

Philanthropy drives education access

The scholarship scheme is anchored on the philanthropic work of Prof. Imumolen, a globally recognised education advocate and recipient of the Forbes Best of Africa Award.

Through his “All for All” philosophy and the activities of the UNIC Foundation, he has supported educational opportunities for thousands of young Africans.

Organisers noted that the initiative has contributed to empowering more than 30,000 professionals across the continent by improving access to education.

Education and sports stakeholders attend ceremony

The award ceremony attracted several officials from the Lagos State education sector, including the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Tolani Ali-Balogun, and the Permanent Secretary, Abisola Dokunmu-Adegbite.

Other attendees included Tutor General and Permanent Secretary of Education District V, Hassan Dauda Abiodun; Tutor General and Permanent Secretary of Education District VI, Mojisola Christiana Yusuff; and the Director of the Co-curricular Services Division, Adebesin Oluyemisi.

Representing Prof. Imumolen at the event was Mr Azuka, while the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Unique Open University, Dr Clement, also attended the ceremony.

Schools emerge champions at AKETI Bowl 2

At the end of the competition, Army Cantonment Girls School emerged champions in the female category, while Ikeja Grammar School secured victory in the male division.

Apart from the scholarships awarded by the university, the Nigeria American Football Association also presented cash prizes to the winning teams.

Organisers said the awards were aimed at encouraging the student-athletes to continue pursuing excellence in both education and sports as they advance in their careers.

Source: Legit.ng