Journalist Habeeb Adejobi alleged assault by security operatives at Kosofe Local Government Secretariat during coverage

Council chairman Moyosore Ogunlewe denied allegations, claiming Adejobi lacked proper identification while covering the event

Adejobi expressed shock over the alleged attack, particularly as it reportedly occurred in the presence of the council chairman

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Habeeb Adejobi, a journalist with MITV, has alleged that he was assaulted by security operatives and others at the Kosofe Local Government Secretariat in Lagos, claiming the incident occurred in the presence of the council chairman, Moyosore Ogunlewe.

Adejobi said the incident happened on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, when he visited the council secretariat to cover the screening of newly appointed supervisors and special advisers.

Habeeb Adejobi alleges assault by security men at Kosofe Local Government Secretariat in Lagos; council boss Moyosore Ogunlewe denies the claim. Photo credit: Tunrayo Gbadebo, Biliamin Agunbiade

Source: Facebook

Lagos journalist alleges assault

Narrating the incident, the journalist said he had received information about the exercise from a colleague and decided to cover the event as part of his professional duty.

He said:

“On Wednesday, I received a call from a senior colleague who informed me that an important event was taking place at the Kosofe Local Government Secretariat. The newly appointed Supervisors and Special Advisers were undergoing screening, and he advised that it could make a good story.

“As a journalist, that is exactly the kind of civic process we are expected to cover. Without hesitation, I headed straight to the Kosofe Local Government Secretariat to report the exercise."

Adejobi said he arrived at the secretariat around 4 p.m. and initially attempted to reach the council chairman and the information officer to inform them of his presence, but was unable to contact either.

The journalist disclosed:

“I arrived at about 4 p.m. When I got there, the first thing I did was try to reach the chairman and the council’s information officer to notify them that I was present to cover the event. Unfortunately, neither of them was reachable."

Adejobi added that after contacting a councillor, who told him the council members were still in session, conducting the screening, he decided to wait within the premises.

He explained:

“After some time, I set up my camera within the premises of the secretariat so that once the session ended, I could interview the councillors who conducted the screening and, if possible, speak with any of the cleared appointees who might wish to share their views."

According to Adejobi, the situation took an unexpected turn shortly after he set up his camera.

“A few minutes after setting up my camera, a man walked up to me and asked if I was the journalist. I confirmed that I was. He then told me that the chairman had instructed him to ask me to leave the premises,” he narrated, adding, “I was surprised. I calmly explained that I had already sent a message to the chairman informing him that I was there to cover the assignment. I also requested that I be allowed to see the chairman myself so we could clarify the issue.”

Adejobi said the chairman arrived shortly afterwards and questioned him about his identification card.

He stated:

“The first thing he asked me was where my identification card was. I discovered I did not have it with me at that moment. Without further discussion, he instructed some people around him to seize my cameras."

He alleged that the situation quickly escalated into violence.

He further shared:

“Right there, in the presence of the chairman, the same man who had first approached me suddenly began to hit me.

"At first, I was confused. I could not understand what was happening. Then the beating intensified. He struck me with a plank. Almost immediately, officers of the NSCDC attached to a unit they called the ‘Special Task Force’ joined in. They began to punch and hit me from different directions."

Adejobi said the attackers also demanded that he delete pictures from his camera while the assault was ongoing.

“In the middle of the assault, they demanded that I delete the pictures on my camera.

“Struggling to even speak, I tried to explain that nothing was incriminating on the camera. I remember asking, almost helplessly, ‘Is it now a crime to come to a public institution to cover an event?’”

He was eventually taken away from the secretariat by a security official and transported to Area H Police Station.

The journalist recalled:

“Eventually, one of the security officials dragged me away and took me to Area H Police Station. Even there, my ordeal did not immediately end. My phone was seized, and I was brought before the Divisional Police Officer in the presence of the chairman’s Chief of Staff, Abiola Akinola."

Adejobi said the Divisional Police Officer later intervened and allowed him to leave so he could seek medical attention.

“Thankfully, the DPO intervened and tried to calm the situation. After some time, I was allowed to leave the station so I could seek medical attention,” the journalist revealed. He added that his camera was damaged during the struggle.

“When I finally got home later that night, after struggling to regain my composure, I discovered something else: my camera had been damaged during the struggle when they forcefully tried to take it from me," Adejobi lamented.

The journalist disclosed that he also later visited a clinic for treatment due to the injuries he sustained.

“The pain in my body was unbearable throughout the night. By the following day, I had no choice but to go to the clinic for medical treatment, where I was given medication,” he said.

Adejobi expressed shock over the incident, particularly because it allegedly happened in the presence of the council chairman.

“What hurts me the most is not just the beating. I never imagined that the chairman of Kosofe could act in such a manner,” he lamented, adding, “I know him to be an educated person and a lawyer and also a son of a respected political leader in the state, Adeseye Ogunlewe, a former minister.”

He also rejected claims that he was a fake journalist or had ulterior motives.

Adejobi stated:

“I was also shocked to later hear that I was described as a ‘fake journalist.’ That claim is deeply painful and completely untrue. I have covered events at the Kosofe council before on behalf of MITV, alongside other journalists.”

He asked rhetorically: “Even more disturbing was the claim that I was an assassin sent by political enemies. An assassin with a camera?”

'Nobody was attacked at Kosofe LG' – Chairman

Meanwhile, in his response, Ogunlewe debunked the allegation of assaulting Adejobi.

Per The Punch, Ogunlewe said he was the one who spotted the cameraman when he walked into the premises and set up his camera. He expressed surprise that a man he had personally taken to the station claimed to have been assaulted by his aides. He added that it was embarrassing to even think he would supervise the beating of a journalist.

He said, according to the Independent Newspaper:

“I just saw a man setting up a camera in the premises and asked where he was from. He said he came from a TV station. He had no identification card and had nothing to show he was a genuine journalist. He produced a piece of showing he is from Arise TV. I was surprised to read that he is now from MITV."

Furthermore, Ogunlewe said in a statement that his opponents were behind the mischief. He explained that the person arrested within the secretariat was taken to Ogudu police station for questioning.

He said:

“Adejobi claimed to come from Arise Television, but Arise said nobody bears such name. He claimed to have been sent by one Samuel.

“We took him to Ogudu police station when we caught him setting up a camera in the local government secretariat to give a statement because he was unable to produce a statement or ID card.

“What happened was linked to an incident at ACME many months ago and he was sent by our opponents to come and embarrass us. Nobody was attacked in our local government. My political opponents are at work.”

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Source: Legit.ng