A young music producer has shared an intriguing video of a housekeeper showing off his incredible skills

In the now-viral clip posted via TikTok, the housekeeper was seen rapping to a beat and his performance left many in awe

Netizens who came across the video did not hesitate to shower accolades on the talented house keeper in the comments

A Nigerian music producer has shared how he unexpectedly discovered a 'hidden talent' while working in his hotel room.

According to him, a housekeeper who had come to perform his job in the room, seized the opportunity to give am impromptu rap performance, leaving everyone in awe.

Housekeeper's rap performance leaves many in awe. Photo credit: @shifupro/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Housekeeper gives spectacular rap performance

The unexpected display of lyrical prowess by the housekeeper took social media by storm, with many praising the young man's impressive skills.

A young music producer @shifupro captured the housekeeper rapping with boldness after walking into the room where a beat was being created.

The producer's caption revealed that the performance was unplanned, and this made him more amazed and intrigued.

In his words:

"House keeper in Lekki. I was just making a beat in the hotel. Next thing, the house keeper walks in and starts rapping."

Housekeeper goes viral after showing off his amazing rap performance. Photo credit: @Bymuratdeniz/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as housekeeper shows off rapping skills

The clip has garnered attention on TikTok, with many taking to the comments section to express their amazement at the housekeeper's talent.

@Ser.Lam said:

"My 3 pick? Lyrical shocker Michel Faraday, My brain computer aka kalakuta, Love yor fatter a lot but mother lo felomi, self defense but murda no felony. Those are mad bars/entandras. Even that Dracula line nahhh he's good."

@David said:

"Lowkey the yoruba verse lit but that Monday and dem holiday wey e dey talk me no understand."

@lumideo said:

"Breath control is more than professional, with better rhymes scheme mixing English with Yoruba and don't miss he sounded like an igbo rapper at the beginning, only to switch to full on Yoruba later. The man is good good."

@KingBabs said:

"Na Wednesday (when next we go dey) you put your knackk timetable but omo talent don dey na glory remain, it’s coming baba keep on working (9-5) and working (your craft)."

@I am Ablaq Diamond said:

"Lyrical shocker na my egbon be this o you suppose don blow pass this one cuz e don tey."

@TSALT reacted:

"As you use ELOMI but hope you know say na originator of ELOMI dey here? Meanwhile one love bro God bless your hustle."

@Ebukaaa said:

"On a Sunday normal normal Sun day, on a Monday God pass them mourn no go dey, on a Tuesday inside studio tools Dey, on a Wednesday baby girl when next we go Dey, on a Thursday no table tennis tours Dey."

@Kalio said:

"I don’t think you get it. On a Sunday normal normal sun day. On a Monday God pass devil. Morn no go dey. On a Tuesday inside studio tools dey. On a Wednesday baby girl when next you go dey. Table tennis, toss dey! On a Friday has something to do with ripe plantain. Him Brain na computer true true."

See the post below:

Street kids show off rap skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a group of gifted children enthralled viewers in a video that went viral on TikTok.

Each young rapper brought their unique style and personality to the performance, showcasing a depth of skill beyond their years.

Source: Legit.ng