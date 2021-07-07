US hip-hop mogul Diddy has shared that he was inspired when he woke up with 15 cockroaches on his face

The rapper-turned-businessman shared an inspiring clip of himself enjoying some mango against the backdrop of a huge pool and an ocean

The superstar's fans took to social media to hilariously react to Diddy's caption about the cockroaches that were all over his face when he woke up

Diddy has opened up about what inspired him to work hard and become filthy rich. The US hip-hop mogul shared that he wasn't born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

The superstar took to social media on Tuesday, July 6, to share some post-holiday inspiration with his 18 million Instagram followers.

Diddy claims he was inspired by 15 cockroaches on his face. Image: @diddy

Source: UGC

The rapper-turned-businessman posted a clip of himself on Instagram enjoying some mango against the backdrop of both an enviable pool and an equally enviable ocean. In the clip, he tells his followers:

"You could do it."

The caption of the clip got the people going. Diddy hilariously wrote:

"One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face,” Diddy wrote. "At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE!"

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the clip. They took to Complex's comment section and shared their thoughts on Diddy's caption. Check out some of their comments below:

@JeRoMe_94s said:

"He was disgusted."

@HeightsMonica wrote:

"15? Infestation? Cleaning up would have helped too."

@jthesnayke commented:

"I mean was he cool with roaches #1 through 14, but said the 15th was too much."

@Commonsensedon said:

"No, he was living on the set of 'Fear Factor'."

@DON_PAPICHUL0 wrote:

"This dude always gotta be extra, who in their right minds counts cockroaches. Especially on their face."

@HardcoreLoveMac added:

"Liar and a snake who exploits and takes advantage of people, especially those from the hood."

Lil Kim responds to 50 Cent after roasting her BET Awards look

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Lil Kim took to social media to respond to 50 Cent after he roasted her recent BET Awards look. Kim took to social media on Friday, July 2, to throw a bit of shade in the direction of the 50.

The In Da Club hitmaker took to Instagram a few days ago and shared a meme likening Lil Kim's BET look to an owl. The rapper hilariously captioned the post:

"Who did this sh*t, this ain’t right."

Kim took to her Instagram account to share her response to 50. She accused 50 Cent of still being mad at her for refusing to go on a dinner date with him. According to Complex, she wrote:

"I see you still in your feels about that dinner date you asked me on that I had to turn down.”

Kim also made it clear that she was not bothered by 50 Cent's joke. She said her family and friends are the ones who are really angry. Twitter and Instagram users shared mixed reactions to Lil Kim's response to the G Unit boss.

chrisdaranj wrote:

"Honey the owl is the most respected aviator, especially that one. It means you’re the blueprint, always will be."

Source: Legit.ng