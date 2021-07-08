A few days after his 30th birthday celebration, singer Burna Boy has taken to social media to appreciate his family, friends, and fans

Revealing his past fear, the On The Low crooner revealed that there was a time he wasn't sure if he would see 30

Nigerians had sweet names for the self-acclaimed African giant as they hailed him in his comment section

Controversial Nigerian singer Burna Boy is yet to get over the happy mood of his 30th birthday. Burna Boy took to social media to thank everyone who made the day special for him.

Burna Boy shares photos from his 30th birthday party. Photos: @burnaboygram

Burna Boy at 30

Noting that his birthday celebration meant a lot to him, the singer revealed that there was a time he was not sure if he would see 30.

From the restaurant that hosted the singer and his friends, to his loved ones who attended his party, his friends and fans who celebrated him, Burna Boy said he's grateful to them all.

The Ye crooner then shared beautiful official photos showing how his special day went.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians hail Burna Boy

khaled_paker_237:

"Odogu you bad ohh."

patrick_sinachi_:

"A king."

miahonaom:

"Thanks for being an inspiration throughout 2020 and soon to be 2021."

vivian__chidimma:

"Odogwu burna."

omalishan:

"Odogwu."

iam_bangalee:

"Omo get money ooo."

Burna Boy gets his Grammy award

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's Grammy plaque arrived in his Lagos mansion.

A video of his team members jubilating at the arrival of the plaque was also sighted on his Instagram page.

In his caption, the Twice as Tall singer explained that his parents prayed for children who would do excellent things in life.

Burna Boy mentioned his sister who bagged a first-class in Finance, another who got a distinction in engineering, and now him with a Grammy award.

