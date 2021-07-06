Nollywood actor Charles Okocha recently celebrated his birthday and he was amazed by the love he received from his fans

The actor shared a video showing the reaction of some people towards him after he stepped into a restaurant

Charles was amazed by the gift he

Actor Charles Okocha's birthday has made the film star realised that he is well-loved by his fans. The film star received a huge gift and he couldn't contain his excitement.

Actor Charles Okocha receives a huge birthday gift from a fan. Photos: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by Instablog9ja, the actor was spotted in a restaurant having fun with some people. He was later spotted without his clothes as he dug into his box of cake and sprayed it into the air.

Some people later tried to hold him down while others in the room just kept smiling. It was noted that the actor's display was after he got a gift of a whopping N10m from a fan.

Watch the video below:

Prior to when he was given the gift, the actor shared the moment he stepped into the club and was being welcomed by some people on his page.

Charles was all smiles as the people greeted him with excitement while chanting some of his slang.

Nigerians react

sandy_kayc:

"He has always gone gaga. funny man."

ebaycarder:

"Dis One Real. No Be Audio. Becos The Joy Alone Worth The Money."

helendavid01:

"This guy ehnnn. he no get problem for this life."

oluwakemi._o:

"Charles wey no well before."

beulah_og:

"He’s super elated. I love his personality, he makes me laugh effortlessly."

emygoldie:

"10 million and that’s all you can do? Omo you don’t want to know what me will do."

mokamagical:

"me self go do pass that."

Burna Boy clocks 30

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Grammy singer turned a new year and he got a memorable surprise from his family.

In the videos he shared on his Instagram story, the singer walked into a room and immediately saw the balloons and light decorations on number plaques showing his age in front of him.

As he walked towards the decoration, Burna was all smiles seeing the efforts that were put into making him have a sweet 30th birthday. Voices in the background were heard singing the popular birthday song to him and also cheering him on.

Source: Legit