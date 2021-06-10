- Singer Burna Boy has finally laid hand on his Grammy award plaque for the first time since he was announced as a winner

- The Twice as Tall singer took to his Instagram page with pictures and a video showing the jubilation in his house

- More congratulatory messages poured in for the Nigerian music superstar in his comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy was announced as Best Global Music Album winner at the 2020 edition of the Grammy Awards ceremony but the music star has only just laid eyes on his plaque.

An overjoyed Burna Boy took to his Instagram page with a post announcing the delivery of the plaque at his Lagos residence on Thursday, June 10.

Burna Boy’s Grammy-Award plaque arrives Lagos. Photo: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy shared a picture of the plaque and another one in which he was spotted posing with it.

A video of his team members jubilating at the arrival of the plaque was also sighted on his Instagram page.

In his caption, the Twice as Tall singer explained that his parents prayed for children who would do excellent things in life.

Burna Boy mentioned his sister who bagged a first-class in Finance, another who got a distinction in engineering and now him with a Grammy award.

In his words:

"My parents prayed for excellent children, not houses, cars or “things”. They asked my sisters for stellar degrees; one got a first-class in Finance, the other got a Distinction in Engineering. They asked me for a Grammy, and here we are. I am a product of sacrifice! Thank God and thank you all again!"

See his post below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

More congratulatory messages poured in for Burna Boy. Read comments below:

deolaa.a said:

"you make me so proud, always."

oloni said:

"So proud of you."

mannynorte said:

"Grammy award-winning Burna boy!! Chat to man properly!!"

graceladoja said:

"Congratulations."

Davido congratulates Burna Boy on winning Grammy

Months ago, Legit.ng reported that Davido shocked social media users as he took out time to congratulate Burna Boy on winning a Grammy despite their fractured relationship.

A number of fans were anticipating the Risky’s crooner’s reaction to the news seeing as there had been tension between them.

However, Davido in a social media post said that the Grammy achievement was a big win for Nigeria.

Source: Legit