Singer Wizkid's third son Zion recently got Nigerians talking after a post that was made on his official IG page

The little boy made a funny pose as he donned a red t-shirt and shorts while he was captured on camera

Zion looked so serious in the photos and his followers couldn't help but ask questions on the reason for his expression

A scroll through the official Instagram page of Wizkid's third son Zion shows that he is often called a tough boy.

The name seems to suit the little boy as he recently displayed it in some photos that were shared online.

Wizkid's son Zion shares new photos. Photos: @wizkidayo, @zionayo

Wizkid's son Zion and his serious-looking face

In one of the photos shared, Zion's hands were in his pockets as he squeezed his face like he was irritated by something.

While his face was straightened in the second photo, the young boy was still not smiling.

Hilarious reactions

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about the little boy's facial expression.

romeoactor:

"Y Zion come dey squeeze face na? tough too lit."

king_emires:

"Zion no dey laugh?"

rejoicita:

"He go stubborn oo."

onika_pev:

"He nor de smile?"

darken_sly1:

"No be the boy way them born yesterday be that?"

doumbia9403:

"Zion wetin happen?"

DJ Zion on the beat

Legit.ng earlier reported that the little boy showed off his DJ skills in a cute video.

The three-year-old was caught on film playing with a piece of sound equipment, with headphones on.

Zion was seen on the bed with the music mixer playing a song much to the amusement of the two ladies with him. The little boy looked so serious as he concentrated on what he was doing.

The video was captioned:

"Clear Road DJ Zion Give themmm."

Source: Legit.ng