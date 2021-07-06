The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been slammed by a former governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala in Oyo state

According to him, the people of the state are yearning for the return of the All Progressives Congress

Meanwhile, the former governor has called on party leaders to be united in other to move the party forward

Governor Makinde's government has been described as disappointing by a former governor of Oyo state, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala.

According to the former governor, based on the poor performance of the Peoples Democratic Party the people of the state are desperately waiting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to claim governorship of the state again.

He disclosed this while speaking during a well-attended stakeholders’ meeting held at Lafia Hotel, Ibadan, Tribune Newspaper reports.

The government of Governor Seyi Makinde has been described as disappointing. Photo: Seyi Makinde.

He claimed the many disappointments suffered in the last two years of the PDP-led administration in the state has made the APC the best option for the people.

Akala subsequently charged leaders, chieftains and members of the party to unite and cooperate among themselves so as to justify the confidence and trust reposed in the party by the people of the state, Punch Newspaper added.

He said:

“The good people of the state are expecting much from us in APC as they can’t wait to have us in power again following the many disappointments they have got in the hands of the present PDP administration."

Governor Makinde appoints Emir of Katagum LAUTECH chancellor

Meanwhile, the governor of Oyo state and visitor to the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Seyi Makinde, has appointed the Emir of Katagum, Azare in Bauchi state, Umar Faruq Umar II, as the chancellor of the institution.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole, reports that the governor, in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, disclosed this on Thursday, July 1.

Adisa said a letter of appointment signed by the governor conveying the emir's appointment as the 5th chancellor of LAUTECH has been transmitted to the royal father. The letter indicated that the university would be happy to benefit from his rich experience as an administrator, community leader, and first-class monarch.

Ibadan becoming a darling of tech innovators

Ibadan is gradually closing the rank against the commercially viable state, Lagos and becoming Nigeria's next most lucrative tech city within the country in recent years.

This description is born out of the city's recent growth on Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2021 released by StartupBlink. Ibadan's position rose above 601 places to rank 353rd globally.

In Nigeria, the state governed by Governor Makinde ranked second behind Lagos, which occupied 122nd position globally. Ibadan's growth surpassed the capital of Nigeria, Abuja, which was placed 3rd nationally and 466th globally.

The emergence of Safeboda, a bike-hailing startup, had been a plus for Ibadan's tech market, alongside Alerzo, a business-to-business trade platform that connects retailers in Consumer Goods.

