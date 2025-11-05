Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua's chief of staff, General Mohammed Abdullahi, has passed away

Abdullahi reportedly died in the early hours of Wednesday, November 5, and is reportedly scheduled for burial at the National Cemetery in Abuja

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has issued a condolence statement on the development to his family

General Mohammed Abdullahi, the former chief of staff to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, has been announced dead.

The late former presidential aide was an illustrious son of the Ilorin Emirate in Kwara state. He reportedly died at the age of 86 and in the early hours of Wednesday, November 5.

General Mohammed Abdullahi is dead

Emir of Ilorin mourns as Abdullahi dies

Leadership reported that there has been no official confirmation of Abdullahi's death, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has issued a condolence statement on the development to his family.

It was also reported that the late general has been scheduled for burial at the National Cemetery in Abuja on the same day. In his condolence message, the Emir of Ilorin expressed sadness over the demise of the former Chief of Staff, Abdullahi.

Abdulazeez Arowona, the chief press secretary to the Emir, explained that the late Abdullahi diligently served Nigeria in different capacities, and the less privileged in the society benefited from his opportunities.

The Emir then extended his condolences to the extended and immediate family of the deceased, the government of Kwara, Plateau states, and the federal government. He prayed that Allah forgive him his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.

Ex-Kwara governor is dead

His death came months after the death of a prominent son of the state, Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo, the former governor of Kwara State, who reportedly died at the age of 84. His death was confirmed by sources within the family, stating that the pro-democracy advocate died in the early hours of Wednesday, June 2, in Abuja.

The former governor was born on February 24, 1941, in the Igbaja community of the north-central state. Before his death, he remained a key figure in the political and democratic evolution of Nigeria.

Former Kwara state governor, Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo dies

When did Adebayo serve as Kwara governor?

Adebayo was the governor of Kwara State in 1983 and was subsequently elected as senator under the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) platform in 1979. The late former governor also served as the Minister of Communications of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2003 and 2006, under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The late politician was a frontline member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO). The pro-democratic group resisted the military government and struggled to reclaim the June 12, 1993, presidential election mandate, a poll won by the late MKO Abiola.

In 1993, the former governor also rejected a position from the then-military government of the late General Sani Abacha. He was arrested by the police because of his link to the opposition activities following the bomb explosion in 1995. He 1996, he went into exile in Canada.

