The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state has urged Governor Douye Diri to dump the PDP for the party

Some members of the PDP including the governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade and his counterpart in Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, defected to the APC

Diri became the governor of Bayelsa state after the Supreme Court sacked the then governor-elect and chieftain of the APC

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - There are indications that Bayelsa state may go the way of Cross River and Zamfara states if the overtures to Governor Douye Diri by the All Progressives Congress (APC) yields positive results.

The Punch reports that the APC is asking Diri to take a cue from his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts and defect to APC without further delay.

Legit.ng gathered that the party also urged all its chieftains in the state who cross-carpeted to the PDP in error to reconsider their decision and take advantage of the current gale of defections from the party across the country and return to the ruling party.

Daily Independent also reports that the stakeholders of APC in the Ekeremor local government area of the state made the overtures to Diri and other PDP stalwarts during a meeting in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Friday, July 2.

APC ready to govern Bayelsa state

The motion for the confidence vote was moved by Fred Akamu and supported by Nicodemus Anthony, a member of the party executive committee in the local government area.

PDP governors say APC is a threat to Nigeria's democracy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that despite the defection of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state and his counterpart from Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum declared that it is unshaken.

It was reported that the governors vowed on Thursday, July 1, that they would resist an alleged attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to foist a one-party state on Nigerians.

The forum, in a statement by its director-general, CID Maduabum, claimed the APC presently constituted a threat to the country’s democracy.

