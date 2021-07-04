After several months of speculation, Governor Matawalle finally defected from the PDP to the APC on Tuesday

Days after his defection, the Zamfara governor has relieved all his special advisers of their appointment

The only person not affected by this decision is Mamman Tsafe, the special adviser on security

Gusau, Zamfara state - Following his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has sacked all but one of his special advisers.

The special adviser on security matters, retired DIG Mamman Tsafe, was the only one spared, PM News reports.

According to a statement released by the acting secretary to the state government and head of service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, the decision is in line with the governor's recent defection to the APC.

Part of the statement read:

“This to allow for an in-depth search of more but competent hands in the administration of the state, irrespective of political affiliations."

All those affected are to hand over affairs of their respective offices and government property under them to their directors-general and/or accounting officers, Daily Trust reports.

Balarabe said Governor Matawalle expressed his gratitude to the sacked advisers for playing their part in the development of Zamfara state.

Matawalle dissolves cabinet

This is coming a few weeks after the Zamfara governor dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

He relieved the secretary to the state government, the chief of staff, and the deputy chief of staff of their appointments.

No reason was given for the sack of the entire cabinet.

Matawalle's defection

The governor of Zamfara had dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that brought him to power for the opposition APC on June 29.

Following his defection, the APC caretaker chairman dissolved the party' structure in the state to announce Matawalle as the new leader, a decision that has ruffled some feathers.

A former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, and Senator Kabir Marafa have both expressed their displeasure.

Marafa warned that a major crisis may overwhelm the party if strong reservations expressed by its members over the defection are not properly managed.

