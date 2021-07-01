Makinde has appointed a first-class Emir in Bauchi state, Umar Faruq Umar, as the chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology

The new chancellor, Emir Faruq Umar, had served in various capacities in the civil service both at the state and the federal level.

Governor Makinde added that the university would be happy to benefit from Umar's rich experience as an administrator

Ibadan, Oyo - The governor of Oyo state and visitor to the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Seyi Makinde, has appointed the Emir of Katagum, Azare in Bauchi state, Umar Faruq Umar II, as the chancellor of the institution.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole, reports that the governor, in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, disclosed this on Thursday, July 1.

Adisa said a letter of appointment signed by Governor Makinde conveying the emir's appointment as the 5th chancellor of LAUTECH has been transmitted to the riyal father.

The letter indicated that the university would be happy to benefit from his rich experience as an administrator, community leader, and first-class monarch.

The letter read:

“I wish to inform Your Royal Highness of your appointment as the chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

“While heartily congratulating Your Royal Highness on this well-deserved appointment, which is a call to serve humanity, the Oyo state government expects that the University will benefit from your rich knowledge and exposure towards the realization of the university’s unique vision.”

The new chancellor, Emir of Katagum, who holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from the Bayero University, Kano, served in various capacities in the civil service both at the state and the federal level.

He rose to the position of federal permanent secretary and served at different times as permanent secretary, special duties at the presidency; ministry of youth development; water resources and solid minerals development and retired after 34 years of service.

Alhaji Umar Faruq Umar, the first-class monarch in Bauchi state, ascended the throne as the Emir of Katagum on December 14, 2017, following the transition of his father, Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammad Kabir Umar, CON.

