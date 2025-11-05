A Nigerian groom had to pay a huge sum of N1 million after being unable to recognise his bride's voice during their wedding

The couple had engaged in a game session during the event, and different female guests, including his bride, took turns speaking

However, when his bride spoke into the microphone, the man said it wasn't his bride's voice, and everyone was disappointed

A funny drama ensued at a wedding ceremony after a groom failed to recognise his bride’s voice during a playful game session.

His inability to detect his bride's voice ended up costing him a huge sum of N1 million which he was asked to pay.

Groom fails to recognise bride's voice

The incident happened during a fun game session which was organised by the master of ceremonies (MC).

Shared by @capturedbyolabiiisi on TikTok, the video showed the groom participating in the game designed to test how well he knew his partner.

In the clip, several female guests and his bride took turns speaking into a microphone while the groom sat on a chair with his back turned to them. The aim was for him to identify his wife’s voice without seeing her.

As the game progressed, each lady spoke one after the other, while the groom listened attentively and made his guesses.

When it was finally his bride's turn to speak, he confidently declared that the voice did not belong to his wife.

His unexpected response drew a loud reaction from the crowd, leaving everyone surprised and disappointed at the same time.

The groom then turned around to face the ladies and discovered that his bride was indeed the one who spoke last.

According to the clip, the groom was asked to pay N1 million for not recognising his bride’s voice during the game.

"POV: The groom almost ended up going home single. An extra N1 million was paid by the groom for not recognising his bride's voice during couple's wedding games," the video's caption read.

Reactions as groom fails to recognise bride's voice

TikTok users reacted to the video in the comments section.

@ABEOKUTA SKINCARE VENDOR said:

"Voice on mic is different nah when no be say nah mic them use talk for house."

@Successful jay said:

"The bride no use her normal voice she Dey form voice na why the groom no know her voice."

@Khawthar reacted:

"Congratulations to you Hanat, may yours be among the blessed."

@mercymmike said:

"The girl changed how she talk. She should have helped him by speaking normally."

@NOT ME reacted:

"Why I no go self Dem for don handover the bride to me that day."

@Mercy added:

"Congratulations baby girl."

