Soyinka Gives Condition to Accept American Visa: "I am Also a President"
Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel laureate, has said that if the United States reconsidered its decision and wanted him on American soil again, the country would have to bring his visa to his home in Nigeria, and they would have to obtain a visa before coming.
Soyinka, a literary giant who is known for his satire and humour in his writings, explained that "I am also a president in my own life, America needs to resign my own visa if they want to return my visa ", thus, there is a need for anyone who wants to see him to obtain a visa.
Speaking in an interview with BBC Yoruba, the Nobel Prize winner explained that he was asked to bring his visa to the embassy so that it could be stamped again, but he has vowed not to visit their office, adding that he had no issue with the American people.
The professor also explained why he had not given a pass mark to President Bola Tinubu, even after two years of his administration. He noted that most of the time, his words are often misinterpreted in the media and that when it was time for him to do so, he would not hesitate.
See the video of his interview here:
US speaks on Soyinka's visa revocation
The United States Consulate in Lagos recently clarified that the issuance and withdrawal of visas remain privileges extended at the discretion of the US government and not a guaranteed right. The clarification followed public interest surrounding the recent revocation of the visa of Nobel laureate, Professor Soyinka.
Responding to an inquiry, the consulate said it could not discuss the specifics of Soyinka’s case due to confidentiality laws governing visa records. Public diplomacy officer at the US Consulate General in Lagos, Julia McKay, stated that visa details fall under protected information.
McKay explained that all countries reserve the right to determine who enters their borders. She added that visas could be revoked at any time if circumstances warrant such action.
Speaking at the event titled Unending Saga: Idi Amin in Whiteface, Soyinka said he received a letter dated October 23, 2025, informing him that his visa was no longer valid. While reflecting on the revocation, Soyinka said he had no idea what led to the decision and could not remember committing any offence against the United States.
Source: Legit.ng
