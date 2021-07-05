A Nigerian man identified as Alaba Lawani has lamented the poor job a contractor did after he was awarded a road repair project in Edo state

The road repair was below average and the drainage the contractor built was also nothing to write home about

Alaba could be seen using his hand to peel the asphalt that was used for the road and the concrete the contractor used for the drainage

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian man identified as Alaba Lawani has expressed displeasure over the road project a contractor delivered in Igarra community in Akoko Edo local government area of Edo state.

In a video that was shared on Facebook by Isaac Fayose, the man could be seen inspecting a road that was recently repaired and a newly built drainage.

The Nigerian man isn't happy with what the contractor delivered. Photo credit: Isaac Fayose

Source: Facebook

The man proved that the road was poorly repaired as he could be seen peeling the asphalt with his hand so as to proof that the contractor did a bad job.

According to Ajah, the newly built drainage does not have any rod and it is also of low quality.

In his words:

"Look at the road they repaired. I'm peeling it with my hand. If you want to do anything, do it well. Somebody awarded this contractor. You should look at the contractor that is doing this job."

The man could also be seen peeling the concrete that was used in constructing the drainage.

Nigerians share their thoughts

Adegunsoye Adejoke Funmilola Olowoyo said:

"When government award contracts, everyone including the messenger in the office will have a cut. The remaining change, the contractor will divide it into four, use one part for the project. So sad. No monitoring because the people that were suppose to monitor and criticise have taken bribe already."

Bola Oloyede commented:

"I wish there are more people like him. I don't care attitude of Nigerians have brought us this far. So sad."

Aro Moses Kehinde wrote:

"This is a terrible project and nothing should happen to this man for exposing this evil road construction. Can't people just learn to fear God ???"

Otunba Ajumobi commented:

"The best solution to this kind of bad job is for the government to put the name and address of the contractor that build a road there for at least 10 years. People will be surprised that the quality of roads in Nigeria will improve overnight."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Community cries out over dilapidated school in Delta, lack of water

In similar news, a Nigerian man identified as Frank West has called on the Delta state government to come to their rescue over a dilapidated school in the state and lack of access to a potable water supply.

Taking to his Facebook page to share photos of Akarai Etiti Community Primary School, West said the school is the only educational facility in Ndokwa East local government.

He said the government had neglected Ndokwa East despite the fact that it is one of the major oil-producing local government areas in the state.

Source: Legit.ng