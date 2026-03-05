The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The women's continental event which was initially scheduled to start on March 17 has been shifted by four months

CAF cited “unforseen circumstances” as the reason for the postponement after weeks of rumours in the African media

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the postponement of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria were set to defend their title in Morocco from March 17 to April 3, 2026, when the latest decision was announced.

Nigeria played a double-header friendly match against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in preparation for the tournament which has been postponed.

CAF postpones WAFCON 2026

CAF confirmed in an official statement that it had postponed the women's tournament and will now hold from July 25 to August 16 2026 in Morocco.

The confederation reiterated that Morocco remains the host nation after the North African country was awarded the hosting rights in October 2024.

“After discussions between CAF and its partners, FIFA and other stakeholders, CAF decided to reschedule the dates of the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON 2026, to 25 July – 16 August 2026; to ensure the success of this important women’s competition, in the light of certain unforeseen circumstances,” the statement reads.

“Preparations for the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON 2026 are underway and all the parties are confident that it will be very successful.”

According to The Athletic, the North Africans hosted it in 2022 and 2024, becoming the first country to host it three consecutive times.

The tournament was originally a 12-team event, but CAF expanded it to 12 after the qualifiers ended in November 2025, adding Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mali and Egypt.

Nigeria is the most successful team in the history of the tournament, winning 10 out of the 13 editions held so far and are the defending champions.

Source: Legit.ng