Ex-Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has earned a FIFA Leadership Diploma after completing a 20-month programme

Nigeria is still waiting on FIFA’s decision regarding its protest over the DR Congo play-off result

Eguavoen continues to play a major role in Nigerian football as NFF technical director

Nigeria’s hopes of returning to the World Cup remain uncertain, but there is still a moment of pride for the country as former Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has been recognised by FIFA.

The Nigeria Football Federation’s technical director has been awarded a FIFA Leadership Diploma after completing an extensive programme designed to develop football administrators and technical leaders around the world.

The recognition comes at a time when Nigeria’s football authorities are still waiting for clarity over the country’s World Cup qualification hopes.

According to BBC Sport, the Super Eagles were left stunned after losing to the Democratic Republic of the Congo on penalties in the CAF play-off final, a result that appeared to end their chances of reaching the 2026 tournament.

However, ongoing complications surrounding the inter-confederation play-offs mean Nigeria’s hopes are not entirely extinguished.

Eguavoen bags FIFA leadership diploma

Eguavoen’s latest achievement highlights his growing influence in football administration.

The former Nigeria international completed a 20-month leadership programme organised by FIFA, combining online learning with in-person sessions across several countries.

The programme included study sessions in Germany, Argentina, and Trinidad & Tobago before concluding at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Eguavoen described the experience as a major milestone in his career. He said the journey strengthened his commitment to leadership and development within the game.

“A few weeks ago, I officially earned my FIFA Leadership Diploma at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, marking the completion of an intensive 20-month journey of online and onsite studies. 🎓👏

“From my first sessions in Germany to transformative learning experiences in Argentina and Trinidad & Tobago, and finally to the serene setting of Wengen and FIFA Headquarters in Zurich, this journey reflects my unwavering commitment to growth, excellence, and leadership in the game.”

For Nigerian football, the diploma represents more than personal recognition. It places one of the country’s most experienced football figures among a select group of administrators trained directly through FIFA’s leadership initiative.

Nigeria’s World Cup dream still alive

While Eguavoen celebrates his achievement, Nigerian football fans remain focused on the unfolding World Cup drama.

FIFA recently released the official schedule for the inter-confederation play-offs and confirmed DR Congo as Africa’s representative.

That announcement appeared to end Nigeria’s challenge after the Super Eagles lost the decisive qualifier on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

The NFF had earlier lodged a protest claiming DR Congo fielded ineligible players during the match.

Although FIFA’s initial communication listed the qualified teams for the play-offs, a final ruling on Nigeria’s petition has not yet been publicly confirmed, leaving a small window of hope for the Super Eagles.

With the play-off tournament approaching, Nigerian officials are still monitoring developments closely.

Eguavoen touted to replace Chelle

