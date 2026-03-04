A soldier who serves with the United States army has shared an intriguing video on TikTok about his morning routine

In a now-viral video, he was seen in his uniform walking towards several armored vehicles and greeting his colleagues

Massive reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to pray for his protection

A US army soldier's morning routine has captured the hearts of thousands on social media, as he shared a glimpse into his daily life in a now-viral video.

He posted a video via his official account that immediately went viral and garnered lots of reactions from netizens.

US soldier posts interesting video at work

Identified as @eloge on TikTok, the soldier posted the clip, which showed him walking towards armored vehicles and exchanging greetings with colleagues, clad in his uniform.

The clip has garnered massive attention, with users flooding the comments section with messages of support and prayers for his safety.

As the soldier went about his duties, his calm personality and dedication to his work were glaring, earning him praise and admiration from viewers.

"Another day as a soldier," he captioned the video.

Reactions trail video of US soldier

TikTok users were quick to express their appreciation for the soldier's service, wishing him well and thanking him for his commitment to serving hand the is country.

@Aaron zee said:

"Bro am a ugandan and I want to serve in a US army and how is it possible."

@Vivian Malel said:

"Kujeni US.To join the US military you just need a green card and a passport. Level of Education is Diploma and English is Mandatory."

@EIIZA said:

"Once a soldier, always a soldier, I pray you will be safe in any battlefields. Thank you for serving us bro."

@OPK said:

"May the Almighty God shine his face upon you and give you more protection."

@Alex Estrada commented:

X get ynI am so happy for your progress, but what I celebrate most is the person you have become to achieve it. May your success always be a light that illuminates the path of others and may life return to you multiplied all the good that you do with what you have achieved. Infinite blessings!"

@McCall added:

"What if US had a war with any African country where would this our African brothers stand."

@X Hunter said:

"If u side with Iran doesnt matter u r muslim or not u are a good side of history since 90s Iran has prove to UN they will not make nuclear weapon while Israel got nuclear weapon cuz of US and UN become deaf."

@Wesley_loth939 said:

"America and Israel every time they lose will ask for a cease fire and the month cease fire is requested by the countries involved but other countries."

