Biker Kola Onifoto’s Last Video Hours Before Death Surfaces, What He Said About Road Trends
Biker Kola Onifoto’s Last Video Hours Before Death Surfaces, What He Said About Road Trends

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • The death of Nigerian biker Orowale Kolapo, widely known as Kola Onifoto, has been met with an outpouring of sorrow and tributes, with many reflecting on their fond moments with him
  • Kola, an ex-military and documentary photographer, was reportedly involved in a crash on Sunday, March 1, described as his first solo motorcycle trip outside Lagos
  • While some friends claimed he died on the spot, others said otherwise, and his last video before his demise has surfaced

Nigerians have paid tributes to popular Nigerian biker Orowale Kolapo, widely known on Facebook as Kola Onifoto, who lost his life in a lone motorbike crash in Lagos.

Punch reported that Kola was involved in the crash on Sunday, March 1, while embarking on what he tagged as his first solo motorcycle trip outside Lagos.

Friends later revealed on Facebook that he had been involved in the accident and was initially rushed to the emergency unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps at 7UP, Ojota and was subsequently transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, where well-wishers continued to pray for his recovery on social media.

Man based abroad shares biker Kola Onifoto's japa plan before his death, mentions country he wanted

Kola reportedly succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Monday, March 2, though this claim has been disputed by some of his friends, who insisted that he died on the spot on Sunday.

Kola’s last Facebook post resurfaces

As people mourned Kola, many revisited the last post he had shared on Facebook on the morning of March 1, 2026.

He had announced that he was on his first solo trip out of Lagos and shared his experience on the journey.

Kola had said:

“This is my first solo ride out of Lagos and I am headed to Akure. I know maybe it is due to the road they are currently constructing. I no even know how I take ride. I am in Ijebu Ode now.”

Watch the video below:

Kola’s last video sparks reactions

Following his death, netizens took to the comment section to share what they noticed and they mourned him.

Onyę Kâh said:

Life's fvcked. He's gone living his adventure. E go too touch pman oh. It's well

Folarin Oyebisi said:

I don't know what to say about your demise. Rest in peace bro

After Kola Onifoto’s tragic death, social media post about motorbike warning resurfaces

Ada Jacobs said:

How can I like this post then come back to type rest in peace Kola Onifoto this is very sad.

Christopher Itohan Helen said:

Kola how do you want your dad to feel. Dear Lord comfort them

Temitayo Anuoluwapo Elizabeth Shotonwa said:

Why will you just die laidat. Just looked back at your aged father and wake up nah Kolaaaaaaaaa. Who will cut his nails for him. Guy i still believe is a prank. Kolaaaaaaaaaaaaa ji dide ooooo

Racheal Blessing

But why did he go back to bike nah. Why?????? I believe he still alive. Why his friends didn’t caution him nah. I’m heart breaking."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported about a Nigerian man who travelled to 87 countries using just his bike, but still died poor.

Cyclist dies after colliding with truck

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cyclist had passed away after colliding with a truck in Lagos.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, April 27, 2025, near ‘Radio’ on Kudirat Abiola Way, along Obafemi Awolowo Way in Ikeja.

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

