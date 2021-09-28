The sum of N300 billion is being sought by the Senate for the reconstruction of bad roads in Niger

The appeal was made after Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the deputy chief whip of the Senate, moved a motion on bad roads in the state

Senator Abdullahi, who represents Niger North, lamented that roads in Niger are nothing to write home about

An appeal has been made to the federal government for the disbursement of N300 billion that will be used to repair bad roads in Niger state.

This was the decision of the Senate during its plenary on Tuesday, September 28, following a motion on the lamentable roads in many parts of the state.

The Senate called of the federal government to declare a state of emergency on roads in Niger (Photo: Nigerian Senate)

Moreover, moving the motion, deputy chief whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, disclosed that some of the roads have been blocked by protesting trailer and tanker drivers recently, The Nation reports.

Fashola is biased

On his part, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa accused the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, of being biased towards construction and repairs in Niger.

Supporting the motion, Senator Bima Enagi (APC, Niger) expressed concern that out of N250 billion approved, only N60 billion had been released for about 15 road projects already awarded in the state, Daily Trust added.

Consequently, the Senate called the executive arm of the government to declare a state of emergency on critical roads in Niger.

Man cries out over poor road in Edo state

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man identified as Alaba Lawani had expressed displeasure over the road project a contractor delivered in Igarra community in Akoko Edo local government area of Edo state.

In a video that was shared on Facebook by Isaac Fayose, the man could be seen inspecting a road that was recently repaired and a newly built drainage.

The man proved that the road was poorly repaired as he could be seen peeling the asphalt with his hand to show the bad job done by the contractor.

According to him, the newly built drainage does not have any rod and it is also of low quality.

In his words:

"Look at the road they repaired. I'm peeling it with my hand. If you want to do anything, do it well. Somebody awarded this contractor. You should look at the contractor that is doing this job."

