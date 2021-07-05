The Catholic Church has lamented the rate of attacks on their premises by unknown gunmen in Taraba state

According to the church, many lives have been lost in these attacks and many of their parishes have been shut down

Going further, the church, through Most Reverend Charles Hammawa said something must be urgently done about the attack

The attacks in Taraba state has affected the Catholic Church more than any other entity according to the Catholic Bishop of Jalingo Diocese, Most Reverend Charles Hammawa.

According to him, many parishioners' lives had been lost while many parishes were currently closed, Punch Newspaper reports.

He made this known while delivering a homily at the graduation of catechists at the Catholic Catechetical Training Institute in Jimlari near Jalingo, the state capital.

Also, some clerics have accused the federal government of not doing enough to combat crimes in the country, The Guardian reports.

He said:

“The world has never been without challenges, but the challenges facing Nigeria now are enormous. The growing insecurity in Nigeria is worrisome and needs to be urgently addressed.

“In Taraba state, the crisis is quite disturbing and the Catholic Church is always the worst hit anytime it erupts. At present, many parishes in our diocese are closed. Many lives have been lost during these attacks and valuable properties destroyed.

“This situation calls for action. We need to tell ourselves the truth to be able to defeat the forces of evil that are working against the peace and security of Nigeria.”

