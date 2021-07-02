Some unnamed government officials and politicians in Taraba state have been accused of diverting farm inputs

An anonymous source said the farm inputs that were meant to be distributed to the farmers in the state for free are being sold by those who were in charge of the distribution

However, the state commissioner of agriculture and natural resources, David Kassa, said the allegation is false

Jalingo, Taraba state - Officials of the Taraba state Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources and some politicians have been accused of diverting farm inputs provided by the state government for distribution to farmers.

As part of the state government’s efforts to boost agriculture in the state, Governor Darius Ishaku released N200 million for the procurement of farm inputs.

Taraba politicians, officials of the state ministry of agriculture accused of diversion of farm inputs. Photo credit: Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku

The governor had directed that the items be distributed to the farmers free, with special consideration to areas affected by ethnic crises.

However, a report filed by Premium Times cited an insider as saying that the officials distributing the items are diverting them to the black market with the connivance of some politicians.

The insider whose name was not mentioned said the initiative is “a complete failure" as the intended beneficiaries end up buying the products instead.

The insider said the items were given to the politicians and religious leaders to deliver them to farmers in their constituencies but they ended up diverting them.

They either resell or give them to their close allies who in turn sell to the farmers at high rates, the source added.

State government reacts

However, the government said it was monitoring the process and has not noticed any malpractice by those in charge of the initiative.

David Kassa, the state commissioner of agriculture, described the allegation as “untrue”.

The commissioner said all the targeted areas in the southern part of the state have received the kits while efforts are ongoing to distribute to other targeted places.

