A Nigerian man said he sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) four times and passed all

However, the man said he could not gain admission after writing the examination three times and only succeeded in the fourth attempt

According to the man, he scored 296 in his fourth attempt, and he was admitted to study medicine at UNIMAID

A Nigerian student has shared the struggles he went through before he gained admission into the university.

According to the student, he sat for the UTME four times before he was able to make it into his dream course.

The man wrote the UTME four times before gaining admission. Photo credit: Facebook/Musa Abdulbaki Opepe and Tech Cabal.

Source: UGC

In a post he made in a Facebook group, Musa Abdubaki Opepe said each time he sat for the UTME, he failed to get his dream course from the university.

He wrote his first UTME in 2019 but could not gain admission into Bayero University. He had scored 299.

JAMB result of man who wrote UTME 4 times

In 2020, he scored 286 but was not given admission into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he chose.

Musa tried again in 2021 and scored 294 in JAMB UTME but still could not gain admission into Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria.

Musa said he is now studying medicine at the University of Maiduguri. Photo credit: Facebook/Musa Abdulbaki Opepe.

Source: Facebook

It was in his fourth UTME attempt, in which he scored 296, that he finally gained admission to study medicine at the University of Maiduguri.

Musa advised 2025 JAMB candidates not to give up even if they fail to make their desired mark or fail to gain admission as hoped.

He wrote:

"I’m a 300L MBBS student, prepping for MB exam by Allah’s rahma and mercy. So hear me, 2025 JAMBITE waiting for results. Don’t fold because of one delay. Don’t give up because of a locked door. Rejection isn’t your end—it’s redirection. Your dream is still valid. Keep pressing. My life taught me one thing. Keep moving with relentless speed with surgical precision, with corrosive velocity, and a momentum that doesn’t forgive delay, backed by maximum alacrity and divine faith. Whether it’s your first UTME or your fourth—If Allah says yes, no institution can say no. Keep moving. Your white coat is waiting."

Facebook reactions as man shares his JAMB journey

Abdulbasi Ahmad said:

"This is my second time to write jamb. In 2024 I scored 217 and the cut off mark of medical laboratory science (MLS) is 230. Now I am waiting for 2025 jamb result."

Wf Ali Emmanuel Okpe commented:

"I love this quote. Keep moving with relentless speed with surgical precision,with corrosive velocity and a momentum that doesn't forgive delay."

Abdurrahman Idris said:

"I have a dream which worth more than my sleep. I am willing to work for it."

Student shows Mock JAMB result

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student who took part in the 2025 mock UTME examination has printed her scores and shared them online.

The student participated in the 2025 mock UTME, which took place on April 10, 2025, and the result was released on April 13.

According to the student identified as Angel Ki Mora, she scored 260 marks in aggregates, a development that attracted people's praise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng