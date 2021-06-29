Arewa elders have advised the federal government to be wary of Nnamdi Kanu, saying he has foreign partners

The northern elders made their stance on Kanu known through their spokesman, Mr Emmanuel Yawe

The group was reacting to the recent arrest and extradition of Kanu, who was arrested in a foreign country

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kaduna - The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on the federal government to handle Nnamdi Kanu's case with care.

According to the northern group, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has international connections.

The ACF claims Nnamdi Kanu enjoys the support of international arms dealers. Stefan Heunis/AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A seccessionist with international backing

The group made the statement while reacting to the rearrest of the IPOB leader on Tuesday, June 29.

Daily Sun newspaper quoted the ACF national publicity secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, as saying:

“Given the complex international and national issues involved in this case we call on the government to handle the matter with care.

“The best way out is to keep strictly to the rule of law. Kanu and his collaborators must be made to understand that Nigeria is not a failed state and the rule of law still exists here.

“We however know that the man has no respect for the country called Nigeria and has vowed to destroy the country. Sadly, he enjoys the collaboration of some Nigerians who for some reason want the country destroyed.

“He also enjoys the support of international arms dealers who know that he has the capacity to cause a war to break out in Africa’s most populous country and biggest economy.”

Focus should be on addressing injustice in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, and Deeper Life Bible Church Worldwide, Pastor William Kumuyi, has said that if the concerns of injustice are addressed, various agitations will end and the country would remain united.

Pastor Kumuyi made the comment while addressing journalists during an ongoing 6-day crusade in Abuja.

He said democracy guarantees freedom of speech, and as such, every person has the right to self-expression.

In a related development, the Igbo National Council, INC, on Tuesday, July 29 advised the federal government to tread with caution on the arrest and extradition to Nigeria of Kanu.

The INC president Chilos Godsent made the position of the group known in a statement sent to journalists hours after the reports of the arrest of Kanu.

According to him, the IPOB’s leader arrest could spark protests across the southeast if not well managed by federal authorities.

Earlier in the day, elder statesman and Second Republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amechi, told the federal government to give Kanu a fair hearing.

Amechi said Kanu should be assumed innocent until he is found guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

He also said the federal authorities should be cautious about the way they will handle Kanu, and the way they will handle his case.

Source: Legit