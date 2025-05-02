Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II has appointed Alhaji Munir Sanusi Bayero as the new Galadiman Kano, along with four other senior councillors

The turbaning ceremony, held on Friday, was attended by Governor Abba Yusuf, state officials, and traditional leaders

Interestingly, Sanusi's appointment came days after his rival, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, appointed a new Galadiman Kano

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

In a significant twist of events, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has appointed Alhaji Munir Sanusi Bayero as the new Galadiman Kano, along with four other senior councillors.

Sanusi and his rival appointed two men to the same emirate position in Kano. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Ado Aminu Bayero

Source: Facebook

Other appointees include: Alhaji Kabir Tijjani Hashim, the District Head of Nassarawa, who becomes the new Wamban Kano; Alhaji Mahmud Ado Bayero, the District Head of Gwale, appointed as the Turakin Kano; Adam Lamido Sanusi as Tafidan Kano; and Alhaji Ahmad Abbas Sanusi as Yariman Kano.

Speaking during the turbaning ceremony, Emir Sanusi urged the new title holders to remain exemplary leaders and continue to uphold the values of service, humility and compassion toward the people.

“You have been chosen based on your track records and that of your families. I urge you all to emulate your forebears. May God guide you in discharging your duties,” he said.

As reported by Daily Trust, the event, which was held at the Emir’s Palace on Friday, May 2, 2025, was attended by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, members of the state executive council, traditional and religious leaders, family members and well-wishers.

Sanusi and Bayero have continued to lay claim to the royal throne in Kano. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Ado Aminu Bayero

Source: Twitter

Emir Bayero appoints new Galadiman Kano

In a dramatic move, the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, also appointed and turbaned Alhaji Sunusi Lamido Ado Bayero as the Galadiman Kano at the Nassarawa mini palace.

However, Ado-Bayero approved the appointment of his elder brother, Sanusi Ado-Bayero, to the same position 12 days later, PremiumTimes reported.

Meanwhile, the position of Galadiman Kano, was made vacant by the death of the occupant, Abbas Sanusi.

Like Rivers state, Kano is controlled by the opposition party (NNPP) and the immediate past governors of both states (Wike and Abdullahi Ganduje) want control of the states' political structures.

Sanusi is reportedly backed by Kano state government led by Abba Kabir Yusuf while Ado Bayero is reportedly backed by the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu and both monarchs have continued to lay claim to the Kano royal throne.

Ado-Bayero is contesting his removal in court and has taken up residence at the mini-palace at the Nasarawa GRA in Kano City after Sanusi II took over the main palace.

Read more about Kano Emirate tussle here:

Police withdraw invitation to Emir of Kano, Sanusi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, issued a fresh direction to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi.

IGP Egbetokun ordered the withdrawal of the invitation extended to Emir Sanusi over the unfortunate incident in the ancient city.

The Police boss directed the operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) to proceed to Kano to obtain Emir Sanusi's statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng