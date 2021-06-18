- After months of staying in the IDP camps, displaced persons in Taraba are returning home to commence farming activities

- Zaki David Gbaa, the leader of the traditional rulers' council in the state, said the development would avert impending hunger

- David Gbaa expressed appreciation to the state governor, Darius Ishaku, for approving the return of the IDPs and providing enabling environment to make it possible

Bali LGA, Taraba state - Some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Taraba state are returning to their communities following the directive by the state governor, Darius Ishaku.

The chairman of Taraba State Tiv Traditional Leaders Council and Ter Tiv Bali, Zaki David Gbaa, confirmed the development, The Punch reported.

Following Governor Darius Ishaku's directive, Some internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Taraba state are returning to their communities. Photo credit: Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku

Legit.ng gathers that David Gbaa added that the chairman of the Bali local government area, Prince Musa Mahmud, would facilitate the return of all displaced persons in the local government back to their homes.

The traditional ruler noted that a letter to that effect has been sent to all the traditional rulers in the local government, adding that people are massively returning to their farms, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

Peace returns, looming hunger averted

David Gbaa thanked Governor Ishaku for ensuring peace return to the troubled communities.

His words:

“This development will return peace to our communities and avert impending hunger now that people are returning to their farms."

Some of the IDPs also commended Ishaku for providing an enabling environment for them to return to their homes after spending months in the camps.

