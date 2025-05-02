Seyi Tinubu denies accusations of orchestrating a violent attack during the NANS inauguration in Abuja, calling the claims “baseless” and “defamatory.

NANS President, Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah, alleged that thugs loyal to Seyi Tinubu disrupted the event, injuring attendees and forcing dignitaries to flee

Seyi Tinubu’s social media statement refutes the allegations, calling the incident “fictional” and expressing disbelief over the accusations

FCT, Abuja – Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, has responded forcefully to allegations made by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) President, Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah.

Legit.ng had reported that Isah accused Seyi Tinubu of orchestrating a violent attack during the NANS inauguration event held at The Wells Carlton Hotel in Asokoro, Abuja.

Seyi Tinubu, President Bola Tinubu’s son, addresses NANS President Atiku Isah’s claims of a brutal attack in Abuja. Photo credit: @STinubu/@IsahAtiku

Source: Twitter

Accusations of Violence and Chaos

According to Isah, thugs reportedly loyal to Seyi Tinubu stormed the venue, wielding cutlasses and firearms.

He claimed the attackers stabbed attendees, looted property, and forced dignitaries such as Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and former Governor Idris Wada to flee.

Describing the incident as “politically motivated,” Isah further suggested that the attack was a response to an alleged bribe offer made to silence his leadership.

“We were ambushed by a group of thugs. They came with dangerous weapons and disrupted the event. This was not just a random attack—it was a calculated move aimed at preventing me from leading NANS," Isah said in a statement.

What Seyi Tinubu said about the alleged attack

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has spoken out against NANS President Atiku Isah’s allegations of a violent attack in Abuja. Photo credit: @STinubu

Source: Twitter

In a swift rebuttal, Seyi Tinubu took to Instagram to address the accusations.

He categorically denied the allegations, labelling them as “baseless” and “defamatory.”

In a post that read,

“I have never held a meeting to discuss any subject matter with Comrade Isah in Lagos or anywhere else in the world,” Seyi vehemently rejected the idea of meeting Isah or engaging in any form of violent activity.

He added,

“I have never knowingly met him before. Neither did I visit any location with thugs. All these allegations by Atiku Isah are completely fictional.”

He went on to express his disbelief, stating,

“Wow… how can someone lie with so much confidence? An attempt to defame any character. May God be with you, Comrade Atiku Isah.”

Public Reaction and Call for Investigation

Seyi Tinubu’s statement has garnered support from his followers, with many calling for a formal investigation into the incident to clear the air.

However, as of now, no official complaint has been lodged against him.

The situation remains fluid as more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.

In the meantime, calls for calm and transparency continue to echo across various sectors, with hopes that the truth will come to light.

Youth minister says Seyi Tinubu could be Lagos' next gov

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has weighed in on growing speculation that Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, could become the next governor of Lagos state.

Speaking in an interview with Seun Okinbaloye, Olawande described Seyi Tinubu as a leader and mentor, emphasizing his capacity to govern Lagos State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng