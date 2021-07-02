BBNaija 2020 winner and popular Nigerian music star, Laycon, recently impressed his fans after his performance for the Grammy Recording Academy

The budding rapper was featured on the platform which is dedicated to promoting talented and upcoming music stars

The reality star performed one of his songs, All Over Me and his fans on social media showed him love and support

Popular Nigerian reality show star and fast-rising rapper, Laycon, has continued to take huge steps in building his career, the latest of which involves the Grammys.

The music star was recently featured as one of the artistes to perform for the Grammy’s Recording Academy.

Laycon gave an impressive performance of one of his songs titled All Over Me from his latest album called Shall We Begin.

Laycon performed for the Grammy Recording Academy. Photos: @itslaycon

Source: Instagram

The music star performed with an African-themed live band as he gave his fans something to love him the more for.

He was featured on the Grammy Recording Academy’s platform called Press Play At Home and dedicated to promoting fast-rising talents in the music industry.

Despite being known as a rapper, Laycon did not perform badly seeing as he opted for singing on the platform.

He also shared a snippet of his performance on his Instagram page. See the video below:

Laycon's fans cheer him on

Laycon’s fans who are also called the Icons wasted no time in showing him love and support in his comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

Izzyodigie:

"Was a dope performance ."

Isonilstrings:

"Vibes till da end!!!"

Shoesbybecky:

"I just watched your performance King, I love it."

Ogbolor:

"Laycon!!!!!!!!!!.... u get am natural abeg, born star."

Nice one.

I am focusing on my music

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown reunion show which started on June 17 had a lot of fans waiting for the edition winner, Laycon and Erica's episode.

The pair went from being friends and potential lovers to sworn enemies with their fanbases strongly behind them.

Laycon was of the opinion that what happened between him and Erica in the house could have been avoided and would probably be mended at a point.

The singer continued by saying that for where he is at the moment in his life, he would rather have everyone showing him support and love argue over the spot his album and songs are holding on charts.

